The Chainsmokers - Isle of MTV 2017 - Full Show
The Chainsmokers @ Isle of MTV Malta Music Week 2017
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey vs. Riot Ten & Sullivan King - The One vs. Closer vs. Fuck It (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Intro Mashup)
- The Chainsmokers ft. Daya vs. Ricky Remedy ft. Taranchyla vs. Boombox Cartel ft. Ian Everson - Don't Let Take It B2U (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- The Chainsmokers ft. Charlee - Inside Out (ARMNHMR Remix)
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Charlee - Inside Out (Not Your Dope & Spirix Remix)
- The Chainsmokers - #SELFIE (Botnek VIP Remix)
- w/ Martin Garrix - Animals (Botnek Edit)
- 4B & Aazar vs. Lookas & Carbin vs. Clams Casino & San Holo - Pop That vs. Can't Get Enough vs. I'm God (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- Cascada vs. Dillon Francis & Sultan + Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 & Zomboy - Everytime We Touch vs. When We Were Young (Party Favor Edit)
- Twenty One Pilots - Ride
- w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acapella)
- w/ ID - ID
- A$AP Ferg ft. Future - New Level
- w/ SayMyName ft. Kevin Flum - Get On My Level
- The Chainsmokers & Tritonal ft. Emily Warren - Until You Were Gone (Justin Caruso Remix)
- The Chainsmokers & Tritonal ft. Emily Warren - Until You Were Gone
- VINAI vs. Alvaro & MERCER & Lil Jon vs. The Chainsmokers ft. Jodi Gold vs. Datsik ft. Armanni Reign vs. 4B & Aazar - Techno vs. Welcome To The Jungle vs. Make Me vs. Let 'Em Know vs. Pop That (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Mashup)
- The Chainsmokers ft. ROZES - Roses (Intro Edit)
- The Chainsmokers - Young (ID Remix)
- Tiësto & The Chainsmokers - Split (Only U)
- w/ Tiësto & DallasK vs. Chardy & Kronic vs. Lookas - Show Me vs. S.W.A.T. Team vs. Can't Get Enough (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- ALOK & Sevenn vs. Tchami & Malaa & Drezo - BYOB vs. Prophecy (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- Daft Punk vs. Pegboard Nerds vs. DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - Around The World vs. BAMF vs. All I Do Is Win (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Mashup)
- Daft Punk - One More Time (TIN Remix)
- Cali Swag District vs. The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan & Vritual Riot - Teach Me How To Dougie vs. All We Know (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Edit)
- Queen vs. Skrillex & Jauz vs. Party Favor - Rock You Bust Squad (Senor Roar Edit)
- The Chainsmokers vs. San Holo vs. Migos - Break Up Every Night vs. Light vs. T-Shirt (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- w/ ID - ID
- Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)
- w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix / Luca Lush Flip)
- The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (Vincent Remix)
- The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
- w/ Wavedash - Bang
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Wuki Remix)
- The Chainsmokers ft. Jhene Aiko - Wake Up Alone
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Alesso Remix)
- ID - ID
- Coldplay - Yellow (FKYA & Khøst Remix)
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (W&W Remix)
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Illenium Remix)
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Zomboy Remix)
