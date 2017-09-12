Home #The Chainsmokers Video The Chainsmokers - Isle of MTV 2017 - Full Show
The Chainsmokers - Isle of MTV 2017 - Full Show

The Chainsmokers @ Isle of MTV Malta Music Week 2017

  1. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey vs. Riot Ten & Sullivan King - The One vs. Closer vs. Fuck It (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Intro Mashup)
  2. The Chainsmokers ft. Daya vs. Ricky Remedy ft. Taranchyla vs. Boombox Cartel ft. Ian Everson - Don't Let Take It B2U (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
  3. The Chainsmokers ft. Charlee - Inside Out (ARMNHMR Remix)
  4. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Charlee - Inside Out (Not Your Dope & Spirix Remix)
  5. The Chainsmokers - #SELFIE (Botnek VIP Remix)
  6. w/ Martin Garrix - Animals (Botnek Edit)
  7. 4B & Aazar vs. Lookas & Carbin vs. Clams Casino & San Holo - Pop That vs. Can't Get Enough vs. I'm God (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
  8. Cascada vs. Dillon Francis & Sultan + Shepard ft. The Chain Gang Of 1974 & Zomboy - Everytime We Touch vs. When We Were Young (Party Favor Edit)
  9. Twenty One Pilots - Ride
  10. w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acapella)
  11. w/ ID - ID
  12. A$AP Ferg ft. Future - New Level
  13. w/ SayMyName ft. Kevin Flum - Get On My Level
  14. The Chainsmokers & Tritonal ft. Emily Warren - Until You Were Gone (Justin Caruso Remix)
  15. The Chainsmokers & Tritonal ft. Emily Warren - Until You Were Gone
  16. VINAI vs. Alvaro & MERCER & Lil Jon vs. The Chainsmokers ft. Jodi Gold vs. Datsik ft. Armanni Reign vs. 4B & Aazar - Techno vs. Welcome To The Jungle vs. Make Me vs. Let 'Em Know vs. Pop That (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Mashup)
  17. The Chainsmokers ft. ROZES - Roses (Intro Edit)
  18.  The Chainsmokers - Young (ID Remix)
  19. Tiësto & The Chainsmokers - Split (Only U)
  20. w/ Tiësto & DallasK vs. Chardy & Kronic vs. Lookas - Show Me vs. S.W.A.T. Team vs. Can't Get Enough (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
  21. ALOK & Sevenn vs. Tchami & Malaa & Drezo - BYOB vs. Prophecy (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
  22. Daft Punk vs. Pegboard Nerds vs. DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - Around The World vs. BAMF vs. All I Do Is Win (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Mashup)
  23.  Daft Punk - One More Time (TIN Remix)
  24. Cali Swag District vs. The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan & Vritual Riot - Teach Me How To Dougie vs. All We Know (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Edit)
  25.  Queen vs. Skrillex & Jauz vs. Party Favor - Rock You Bust Squad (Senor Roar Edit)
  26. The Chainsmokers vs. San Holo vs. Migos - Break Up Every Night vs. Light vs. T-Shirt (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
  27.  w/ ID - ID
  28. Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)
  29. w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix / Luca Lush Flip)
  30. The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris
  31. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (Vincent Remix)
  32. The Chainsmokers ft. Emily Warren - Paris (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
  33. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
  34. w/ Wavedash - Bang
  35. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
  36. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Wuki Remix)
  37. The Chainsmokers ft. Jhene Aiko - Wake Up Alone
  38. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
  39. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Alesso Remix)
  40.  ID - ID
  41. Coldplay - Yellow (FKYA & Khøst Remix)
  42. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down
  43. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (W&W Remix)
  44. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Illenium Remix)
  45. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Zomboy Remix)

