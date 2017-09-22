The Chainsmokers - Live @ Ultra Japan 2017
The Chainsmokers @ Ultra Japan 2017
- The Chainsmokers ft. ROZES - Roses (Intro Edit)
- The Chainsmokers - Young (The Chainsmokers Live Edit)
- Tiësto & The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey vs. Kanye West & Sultan + Shepard vs. DallasK vs. Chardy & Kronic vs. Lookas - Split vs. Closer vs. Lockdown vs. Show Me vs. S.W.A.T Team vs. Can't Get Enough (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- Wiwek & Skrillex ft. Eliphant vs. SLANDER & YOOKiE ft. Jinzo - Killa vs. After All (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- ALOK & Sevenn vs. Tchami & Malaa & Drezo - BYOB vs. Prophecy (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- Daft Punk vs. Pegboard Nerds vs. DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - Around The World vs. BAMF vs. All I Do Is Win (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Mashup)
- Daft Punk & TIN vs. Marshmello - One More Time Alone (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- Kendrick Lamar vs. Boombox Cartel - Humble Jefe (RALBiNO DJ Tool)
- w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch (Acapella)
- w/ Ape Drums - ID
- Calvin Harris & Disciples & DJ Snake ft. Ina Wroldsen vs. Lookas & Crankdat - How Deep Is Your Love vs. Game Over (heRobust Edit)
- Cali Swag District vs. The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan & Virtual Riot - Teach Me How To Dougie vs. All We Know (The Chainsmokers Memories Do Not Open Edit)
- Queen vs. Skrillex & Jauz & Retrohandz & Stereoliez vs. Party Favor - Rock You Bust Squad (Senor Roar Edit)
- Boombox Cartel vs. Gaika - Jefe 3D (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- The Chainsmokers vs. San Holo vs. Migos & Quintino - Break Up Every Night vs. Light vs. T-Shirt (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- Calvin Harris ft. Florence Welch - Sweet Nothing (Diplo & Grandtheft Remix)
- w/ Benny Benassi ft. Gary Go - Cinema (Skrillex Remix / Luca Lush Flip)
- The Chainsmokers & Vincent & Pegboard Nerds ft. Emily Warren - Paris (The Chainsmokers Bigger And Badder Mashup)
- Douster vs. Alvaro & MERCER & Lil Jon vs. KAYZO - King Of Africa vs. Welcome To The Jungle vs. Burner (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- Stoltenhoff - Boozy
- Alex Adair - Make Me Feel Better (Don Diablo & CID Remix)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
- w/ Wavedash - Bang
- The Chainsmokers ft. Jhene Aiko & Triarchy vs. Bro Safari & Dion Timmer - Wake Up Alone vs. Proper (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
- w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Wuki Remix)
- The Chainsmokers - Honest (Savi Remix)
- Don Diablo - Momentum
- Major Lazer ft. Vybz Kartel vs. Busy Signal vs. Eptic vs. Carnage & Breaux & Nom De Strip - Pon De Floor vs. Jump vs. The End (Benzi Edit)
- The Chainsmokers - Bloodstream (LuxLyfe Remix)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. W&W - Crowd Control
- Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg - Still D.R.E. (W&W Festival Mix)
- Armin van Buuren vs. Human Resource - Dominator
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
- w/ The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Alesso Remix)
- w/ The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Dion Timmer Remix)
- Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba - Do You Like Bass?
- w/ ID - ID
- Bill Conti vs. 4B & Aazar vs. Bro Safari & Zomboy - Gonna Fly Now vs. Pop Dat vs. Follow (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
- Coldplay & FKYA & Khøst vs. The Chainsmokers ft. Daya & W&W & Illenium & Zomboy vs. Papa Roach - Yellow vs. Don't Let Me Down vs. Last Resort (The Chainsmokers Re-Edit)
