The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Chainsmokers - Sick Boy testo



I'm from the East side of America

Where we choose pride over character

And we can pick sides but this is us, this is us, this is

I live on the West side of America

Where they spin lies into fairy dust

And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is



And don't believe the narcissism

When everyone projects

And expects you to listen to 'em

Make no mistake, I live in a prison

That I build myself, it is my religion

And they say that I am the sick boy

Easy to say, when you don't take the risk, boy

Welcome to the narcissism

We're united under our indifference



And I'm from the East side of America

Where we desensitize by hysteria

And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is

I live on the West side of America

Where they spin lies into fairy dust

And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is



I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

They say that I am the sick boy

They say that I am the sick boy

And they call me the sick boy



And don't believe the narcissism

When everyone projects

And expects you to listen to 'em

Make no mistake, I live in a prison

That I build myself, it is my religion

And they say that I am the sick boy

Easy to say, when you don't take the risk, boy

Welcome to the narcissism

We're united under our indifference



Feed yourself with my life's work

How many likes is my life worth?

Feed yourself with my life's work

How many likes is my life worth?

Feed yourself with my life's work

How many likes is my life worth?

Feed yourself on my life's work

How many likes is my life worth?



And I'm from the East side of America

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

I live on the West side of America

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

And I'm from the East side of America

They say that I am the sick boy

I live on the West side of America

They call me the sick boy

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

They say that I am the sick boy

They call me the sick boy