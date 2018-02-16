The Chainsmokers - You Owe Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
I don't really say this that often
But there's something that the papers forgot
Every time I read them, I know I feed them
But I know, they're painting but they can't leave a mark
Because my friends don't read the papers
And they don't really care if we're awesome or not
So every time I read them, I know I feed them
But I know, they wanna see me hang on the wall
You don't know me
Don't you think that I get lonely?
It gets dark inside my head
Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me
If you're lonely
Don't you think you're on your own
When it gets dark inside your head
Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me
Say it to my face if you meant it
Say it to my face, but you won't
I know I'm not losing
But I'm losing my mi-ind
Does anybody know what that's like?
You don't know me
Don't you think that I get lonely?
It gets dark inside my head
Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me
If you're lonely
Don't you think you're on your own
When it gets dark inside your head
Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me
If I'm dead, you owe me
If I'm dead, you owe me
You owe me, you owe me
You owe me, you owe me
If I'm dead, you owe me
If I'm dead, you owe me
(If I'm dead, if I'm dead, If I'm dead, you owe me)
You don't know me
Don't you think that I get lonely?
It gets dark inside my head
Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me
If you know me
Don't you think you're on your own
When it gets dark inside your head
Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me
