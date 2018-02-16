The Chainsmokers - You Owe Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Chainsmokers - You Owe Me testo



I don't really say this that often

But there's something that the papers forgot

Every time I read them, I know I feed them



But I know, they're painting but they can't leave a mark

Because my friends don't read the papers

And they don't really care if we're awesome or not

So every time I read them, I know I feed them

But I know, they wanna see me hang on the wall



You don't know me

Don't you think that I get lonely?

It gets dark inside my head

Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me

If you're lonely

Don't you think you're on your own

When it gets dark inside your head

Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me



Say it to my face if you meant it

Say it to my face, but you won't

I know I'm not losing

But I'm losing my mi-ind

Does anybody know what that's like?



You don't know me

Don't you think that I get lonely?

It gets dark inside my head

Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me

If you're lonely

Don't you think you're on your own

When it gets dark inside your head

Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me



If I'm dead, you owe me

If I'm dead, you owe me

You owe me, you owe me

You owe me, you owe me

If I'm dead, you owe me



If I'm dead, you owe me

(If I'm dead, if I'm dead, If I'm dead, you owe me)



You don't know me

Don't you think that I get lonely?

It gets dark inside my head

Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me

If you know me

Don't you think you're on your own

When it gets dark inside your head

Check my pulse and if I'm dead you owe me