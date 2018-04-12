The Weeknd - Call Out My Name (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Weeknd - Call Out My Name testo



We found each other

I helped you out of a broken place

You gave me comfort



But falling for you was my mistake



I put you on top, I put you on top

I claimed you so proud and openly

And when times were rough, when times were rough

I made sure I held you close to me



So call out my name (Call out my name)

Call out my name when I kiss you so gently

I want you to stay (Want you to stay)

I want you to stay even though you don't want me

Girl, why can't you wait? (Why can't you wait, baby?)

Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love?

Won't you call out my name? (Call out my name)

Girl, call out my name, and I'll be on my way and

I'll be on my—



I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied

I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

Guess I was just another pit stop

'Til you made up your mind

You just wasted my time



You're on top, I put you on top

I claimed you so proud and openly, babe

And when times were rough, when times were rough

I made sure I held you close to—



So call out my name (Call out my name, baby)

So call out my name when I kiss you so gently

I want you to stay (I want you to stay)

I want you to stay even though you don't want me

Girl, why can't you wait? (Girl, why can't you wait 'til I?)

Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of loving?

Babe, call out my name (Say call out my name, baby)

Just call out my name, and I'll be on my way, girl

I'll be on my—



(On my way, all the way)

(On my way, all the way, ooh)

(On my way, on my way, on my way)

(On my way, on my way, on my way)

(On my)