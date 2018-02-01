Tiësto - Boom (Video ufficiale e testo)
Tiësto - Boom testo
[Intro: Gucci Mane]
Huh
Tiesto
Guwop
[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom (Bring that ass like a) boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
[Verse: Gucci Mane]
It's Wizop, the wizard
Icy as a blizzard
Big Gucci, that’s my alias
My jewelry make you shiver
I eat niggers for dinner
I am no pretender
Whatever I pull out the driveway it is not a 'rari
It's marvelous, on top of this
No stopping this, I’m dropping this
Toppin' it, then slop the top
She’s poppin it, it’s obvious
All in her esophagus
I'm so fuckin' cocky rich
Falling for that cocky shit
My boom man they got hockey sticks
[Refrain: Gucci Mane]
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom
Boom, boom, boom, boom...
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
Boom, boom, boom
Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom
[Verse: Gucci Mane]
In the club goin' real hard
'Bout to leave and go even harder
When the pussy splash like water
Then it make your dick get harder
Pull up in the coupe go faster
Jump in wit’ a bitch way badder
And she got an ass way fatter
She walk, so money don’t matter
All these bars, all these cars
That’ll mix in wit' all these stars
All these bottles, all these models
Can’t take it witcha nigga thats my motto
Fuck it, I be on some baller shit
Fuck it, Dolla don’t call dem' bitch
Wasted, she done drunk all of it
Kick her to the curb, I’m rouge, shit
Like a boom boom boom
Tell a PJ to a boom boom room
Then we flew to Cancun
Banana clip on me, I'd shoot a baboon
And my wrist on cruise, neck on pool, watch on monsoon
So you better make room
Trappin' out a igloo, eskimo room
[Refrain: Gucci Mane]
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom
Bring that ass back like a boom boom
