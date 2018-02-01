Tiësto - Boom (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tiësto - Boom testo



[Intro: Gucci Mane]

Huh

Tiesto

Guwop



[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom



Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom



Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom (Bring that ass like a) boom boom boom boom boom boom boom



[Verse: Gucci Mane]

It's Wizop, the wizard

Icy as a blizzard

Big Gucci, that’s my alias

My jewelry make you shiver



I eat niggers for dinner

I am no pretender

Whatever I pull out the driveway it is not a 'rari



It's marvelous, on top of this

No stopping this, I’m dropping this

Toppin' it, then slop the top

She’s poppin it, it’s obvious



All in her esophagus

I'm so fuckin' cocky rich

Falling for that cocky shit

My boom man they got hockey sticks



[Refrain: Gucci Mane]

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom



[Refrain: Tiesto & Sevenn]

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom

Boom, boom, boom, boom...



Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom



Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom

Boom, boom, boom

Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom



[Verse: Gucci Mane]

In the club goin' real hard

'Bout to leave and go even harder

When the pussy splash like water

Then it make your dick get harder

Pull up in the coupe go faster

Jump in wit’ a bitch way badder

And she got an ass way fatter

She walk, so money don’t matter



All these bars, all these cars

That’ll mix in wit' all these stars

All these bottles, all these models

Can’t take it witcha nigga thats my motto



Fuck it, I be on some baller shit

Fuck it, Dolla don’t call dem' bitch

Wasted, she done drunk all of it

Kick her to the curb, I’m rouge, shit



Like a boom boom boom

Tell a PJ to a boom boom room

Then we flew to Cancun

Banana clip on me, I'd shoot a baboon

And my wrist on cruise, neck on pool, watch on monsoon

So you better make room

Trappin' out a igloo, eskimo room



[Refrain: Gucci Mane]

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom boom boom

Bring that ass back like a boom boom