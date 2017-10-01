Tiësto - Carry You Home (feat. StarGate & Aloe Blacc) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tiësto - Carry You Home (feat. StarGate & Aloe Blacc) testo



Everybody needs a little room to make mistakes

You don't have to be so perfect

You can go at your own pace



Just show me the real you

So that I can feel you

I promise I won't let you down

Just show me the real you

So that I can feel you

I promise I won't let you down



Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When you're tired and you're weary

And you have no strength to go on

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When there's no one to turn to

And all you have faith in is gone

Let me carry you home



Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home



Everyone deserves a little precious time

To stumble till they find a little piece of mind



Just show me the real you

So that I can feel you

I promise I won't let you down

Just show me the real you

So that I can feel you

I promise I won't let you down



Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When you're tired and you're weary

And you have no strength to go on

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When there's no one to turn to

And all you have faith in is gone

Let me carry you home



Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

Let me carry you home

When there's no one to turn to

And all you have faith in is gone

Let me carry you home