Tiësto - Carry You Home (feat. StarGate & Aloe Blacc) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Everybody needs a little room to make mistakes
You don't have to be so perfect
You can go at your own pace
Just show me the real you
So that I can feel you
I promise I won't let you down
Just show me the real you
So that I can feel you
I promise I won't let you down
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When you're tired and you're weary
And you have no strength to go on
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When there's no one to turn to
And all you have faith in is gone
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
Everyone deserves a little precious time
To stumble till they find a little piece of mind
Just show me the real you
So that I can feel you
I promise I won't let you down
Just show me the real you
So that I can feel you
I promise I won't let you down
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When you're tired and you're weary
And you have no strength to go on
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When there's no one to turn to
And all you have faith in is gone
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
Let me carry you home
When there's no one to turn to
And all you have faith in is gone
Let me carry you home
