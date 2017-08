Tiësto - Harder ft. Talay Riley (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tiësto - Harder ft. Talay Riley testo



Hansdi-Vasdi Maahi Ve

Lagiyaan Ne Jaaniyaan

Come meet me by the sun

I don't know what you have to lose

Hold me close when you go

Bring your love, Bring your love

Keep on spinning and spinning and spinning in your arms, babe

Going deeper and deeper and deeper and still falling

I keep hearing and hearing and hearing the night calling

Going deeper and deeper

Harder all night long

Give up out a go

Harder all night long

Time to do it

Harder all night long

Give up out a go

Harder all night long

Can we do it?

Ho Desdiyaan Aaundiyaan

Lagiyaan Ne Jaaniyaan

Desdiyaan Aaundiyaan

Lagiyaan Ne Jaaniyaan

Paint your heart in my hands

Cope my skin with your sin (O-oo)

Calm is storming my head

With your love, with your love

Keep on spinning and spinning and spinning in your arms, babe

Going deeper and deeper and deeper and still falling

I keep hearing and hearing and hearing the night calling

Going deeper and deeper

Harder all night long

Give up out a go

Harder all night long

Time to do it

Harder all night long

Give up out a go

Harder all night long

Can we do it?

Can we do it?

Ho Desdiyaan Aaundiyaan

Lagiyaan Ne Jaaniyaan

Desdiyaan Aaundiyaan

Lagiyaan Ne Jaaniyaan

Harder all night long

Give up out a go

Harder all night long

Time to do it

Harder all night long

Give up out a go

Harder all night long

Can we do it?