Home #Tiësto Video Tiësto - I Like It Loud feat. Marshall Master & the Ultimate MC (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Tiësto - I Like It Loud feat. Marshall Master & the Ultimate MC (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tiësto - I Like It Loud feat. Marshall Master & the Ultimate MC: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Tiësto - I Like It Loud feat. Marshall Master & the Ultimate MC testo

[Intro]
So, yo
Make some
Bring the melody

[Chorus]
So, my lady, yo, believe me
I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
Man I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
Bring my fucking break

[Hook]
Where's the speaker
Where's the speaker

[Bridge]
So, yo
Make some
Bring the melody
Ya boy

[Chorus]
So, my lady, yo, believe me
I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
Man I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
Bring my fucking break

[Hook]
Where's the speaker
Where's the speaker

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Tiësto

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs