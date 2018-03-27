Tiësto - I Like It Loud feat. Marshall Master & the Ultimate MC (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tiësto - I Like It Loud feat. Marshall Master & the Ultimate MC testo



[Intro]

So, yo

Make some

Bring the melody



[Chorus]

So, my lady, yo, believe me

I like it loud

My lady, yo, believe me

I like it loud

My lady, yo, believe me

Man I like it loud

My lady, yo, believe me

Bring my fucking break



[Hook]

Where's the speaker

Where's the speaker



[Bridge]

So, yo

Make some

Bring the melody

Ya boy



[Chorus]

So, my lady, yo, believe me

I like it loud

My lady, yo, believe me

I like it loud

My lady, yo, believe me

Man I like it loud

My lady, yo, believe me

Bring my fucking break



[Hook]

Where's the speaker

Where's the speaker