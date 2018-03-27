Tiësto - I Like It Loud feat. Marshall Master & the Ultimate MC (Video ufficiale e testo)
Tiësto - I Like It Loud feat. Marshall Master & the Ultimate MC testo
[Intro]
So, yo
Make some
Bring the melody
[Chorus]
So, my lady, yo, believe me
I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
Man I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
Bring my fucking break
[Hook]
Where's the speaker
Where's the speaker
[Bridge]
So, yo
Make some
Bring the melody
Ya boy
[Chorus]
So, my lady, yo, believe me
I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
Man I like it loud
My lady, yo, believe me
Bring my fucking break
[Hook]
Where's the speaker
Where's the speaker
Altro su #Tiësto
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs