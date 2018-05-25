Tiësto - Jackie Chan ft. Preme & Post Malone (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tiësto - Jackie Chan ft. Preme & Post Malone testo



She said she too young, don't want no man

So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan

I just ordered sushi from Japan



Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan



Drop top, how we rollin' out in South Beach (yeah)

Love that Cali rollin', this might be my destiny (yeah)

She want me to hit it, I guess dinner's on me (I got you, babe)

Know I got the sauce like a fuckin' recipe (ohh)

She just wanna do it for the 'Gram (you know, you know)

She just want that money in my hands (I know, you know)

I'ma give it to her when she dance, dance, dance (ayy)

She gon' catch a Uber out to Calabasas



She said she too young, don't want no man

So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan

I just ordered sushi from Japan

Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan

She said she too young, don't want no man

So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan

I just ordered sushi from Japan

Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan

Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan



I think you got the wrong impression 'bout me, baby ('bout me, baby)

Just 'cause they heard what hood I'm from they think I'm crazy

(They think I'm crazy)

Okay, well maybe just a little crazy (just a little)

'Cause I admit I'm crazy 'bout that lady, yeah (oh)

Finger to the world, it's fuck you, pay me

I been slayin' on the pussy 'cause I'm runnin' out of patience

No more waitin' no, no (ayy)

Bouncin' like a yo-yo (ayy)

Livin' life on fast forward but we fuck in slow mo', yeah



She said she too young, don't want no man

So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan

I just ordered sushi from Japan

Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan

She said she too young, don't want no man

So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan

I just ordered sushi from Japan

Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan

Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan



I can't wait for the show, oh, oh

Got that good, yeah, I know, oh, oh

You should not be alone, oh, oh

All this drank got me throwed, oh, oh

Cup got me right

And I feel so alive, ayy

She don't want the pain

She don't wanna be no object

She just wanna stay out like

She just wanna sniff the white

Can't tell her nothing, no

Can't tell her nothing, no



She said she too young, don't want no man

So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan

I just ordered sushi from Japan

Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan