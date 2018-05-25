Tiësto - Jackie Chan ft. Preme & Post Malone (Video ufficiale e testo)
Tiësto - Jackie Chan ft. Preme & Post Malone testo
She said she too young, don't want no man
So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan
I just ordered sushi from Japan
Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan
Drop top, how we rollin' out in South Beach (yeah)
Love that Cali rollin', this might be my destiny (yeah)
She want me to hit it, I guess dinner's on me (I got you, babe)
Know I got the sauce like a fuckin' recipe (ohh)
She just wanna do it for the 'Gram (you know, you know)
She just want that money in my hands (I know, you know)
I'ma give it to her when she dance, dance, dance (ayy)
She gon' catch a Uber out to Calabasas
She said she too young, don't want no man
So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan
I just ordered sushi from Japan
Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan
She said she too young, don't want no man
So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan
I just ordered sushi from Japan
Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan
Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan
I think you got the wrong impression 'bout me, baby ('bout me, baby)
Just 'cause they heard what hood I'm from they think I'm crazy
(They think I'm crazy)
Okay, well maybe just a little crazy (just a little)
'Cause I admit I'm crazy 'bout that lady, yeah (oh)
Finger to the world, it's fuck you, pay me
I been slayin' on the pussy 'cause I'm runnin' out of patience
No more waitin' no, no (ayy)
Bouncin' like a yo-yo (ayy)
Livin' life on fast forward but we fuck in slow mo', yeah
She said she too young, don't want no man
So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan
I just ordered sushi from Japan
Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan
She said she too young, don't want no man
So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan
I just ordered sushi from Japan
Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan
Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan
I can't wait for the show, oh, oh
Got that good, yeah, I know, oh, oh
You should not be alone, oh, oh
All this drank got me throwed, oh, oh
Cup got me right
And I feel so alive, ayy
She don't want the pain
She don't wanna be no object
She just wanna stay out like
She just wanna sniff the white
Can't tell her nothing, no
Can't tell her nothing, no
She said she too young, don't want no man
So she gon' call her friends, now that's a plan
I just ordered sushi from Japan
Know your bitch wanna kick it, Jackie Chan
#Tiësto
