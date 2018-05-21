Tiësto - Live @ Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2018
Tiësto @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (kineticField)
- Tiësto & DallasK - Show Me (Intro Edit)
- Tiësto - WOW
- Matisse & Sadko - Grizzly
- Childish Gambino vs. Magnificence & Seth Hils - This Is America vs. Fire
- Deniz Koyu - Tung!
- Tiësto & Don Diablo ft. Thomas Troelsen - Chemicals
- Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko ft. Max McElligott - Together
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
- Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM
- w/ Tiësto & Gucci Mane & Sevenn - BOOM
- Tiësto - Lose My Mind
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar (DJ Dark & MD DJ Remix)
- Avicii ft. Simon Aldred - Waiting For Love
- w/ Avicii & Sebastien Drums - My Feelings For You
- Tim Berg ft. Amanda Wilson - Seek Bromance (Avicii Vocal Remix)
- Avicii - Levels
- Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up (Live)
- Tiësto ft. Stargate & Aloe Blacc - Carry You Home (Live)
- Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone - Jackie Chan
- RetroVision - Get Down
- Tiësto & KSHMR ft. VASSY - Secrets
- Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Delaney Jane - Crazy
- w/ Tiësto & The Chainsmokers - Split (Only U)
- w/ Cheat Codes - Balenciaga
- Tiësto ft. Sneaky Sound System - I Will Be Here
- w/ Martin Garrix & Tiësto - The Only Way Is Up
- Delerium ft. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Dzeko Remix)
- Tiësto - Lethal Industry (John Christian Remix)
- Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman vs. Dzeko - The King
- w/ Tiësto ft. Michel Zitron - Red Lights (Acapella)
- Tiesto & Matisse & Sadko vs. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash & John Martin - Dawnbreaker Reload (Mirco Akuma Mashup)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. LMFAO & Chuckie - Otherside In Miami (Da Brozz X DOME Bootleg)
- Drake - God's Plan (Holy Goof Bootleg)
- Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone - Jackie Chan (Tiësto Festival Mix)
- Ill Phil & Mesto vs. Sikdope vs. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Seven Nation Army vs. Snakes vs. Can't Hold Us (Martin Garrix Mashup)
- Tiësto ft. Matthew Koma - Wasted
- w/ Tiësto ft. Matthew Koma - Wasted (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
- w/ Garmiani - Bomb A Drop
- w/ Stoltenhoff - Boozy
- W&W & Blasterjaxx - Rocket
- w/ Flosstradamus & Dillon Francis - Tern It Up
- Tove Lo - Habits (Stay High)
- w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (3, 2, 1 Go Acapella)
- w/ Tiësto & Aazar - ID
- Lil Pump - Esskeetit (Jayceeoh & B-Sides Festival Trap Remix)
- Benny Benassi vs. Luca Rezza & Dirtcaps - Satisfaction Bongo (Danny Avila Edit)
- Slushii - Level Up
- 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
- Hardwell & Timmy Trumpet - The Underground
- Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM (Brennan Heart Remix)
