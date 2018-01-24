Timmy Trumpet - Deja-Vu (Video ufficiale e testo)

Timmy Trumpet - Deja-Vu testo



You get them flashback visions

Little glimpse of your past life

In a room full of people



Mic stand and a limelight

It's that deja-vu

When you're living your dreams

'Cause you can check in anytime

But it don't mean you can leave



Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before

That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore

Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before

That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore



Now I lay me down to sleep

Pray the lord my soul to keep

But if I die before I wake

Pray the lord my soul to take

Now I lay me down to sleep

Pray the lord my soul to keep

But if I die before I wake

(Oh my God)



Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before (fore)

Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before (fore)



Ah shit they unleashed the beast

Samoan freak with a Jesus Piece

Big motherfucker with a need for speed

And this is all me I don't have degrees

No Plan B to fall back on

No rich parents to ask from

But all I need to make shit happen

Is a microphone and this platform



Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before (been there before)

That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore (just can't ignore)

Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before (been there before)

That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore



Now I lay me down to sleep

Pray the lord my soul to keep

But if I die before I wake

Pray the lord my soul to take

Now I lay me down to sleep

Pray the lord my soul to keep

But if I die before I wake

(Oh my God)



Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before

That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore

Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before

That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore



Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before

Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before

Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before

Deja-vu

It's like you've been there before