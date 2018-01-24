Timmy Trumpet - Deja-Vu (Video ufficiale e testo)
Timmy Trumpet - Deja-Vu testo
You get them flashback visions
Little glimpse of your past life
In a room full of people
Mic stand and a limelight
It's that deja-vu
When you're living your dreams
'Cause you can check in anytime
But it don't mean you can leave
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore
Now I lay me down to sleep
Pray the lord my soul to keep
But if I die before I wake
Pray the lord my soul to take
Now I lay me down to sleep
Pray the lord my soul to keep
But if I die before I wake
(Oh my God)
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before (fore)
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before (fore)
Ah shit they unleashed the beast
Samoan freak with a Jesus Piece
Big motherfucker with a need for speed
And this is all me I don't have degrees
No Plan B to fall back on
No rich parents to ask from
But all I need to make shit happen
Is a microphone and this platform
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before (been there before)
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore (just can't ignore)
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before (been there before)
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore
Now I lay me down to sleep
Pray the lord my soul to keep
But if I die before I wake
Pray the lord my soul to take
Now I lay me down to sleep
Pray the lord my soul to keep
But if I die before I wake
(Oh my God)
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
