Home #Timmy Trumpet Video Timmy Trumpet - Deja-Vu (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Timmy Trumpet - Deja-Vu (Video ufficiale e testo)

Timmy Trumpet - Deja-Vu: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Timmy Trumpet - Deja-Vu testo

You get them flashback visions
Little glimpse of your past life
In a room full of people

Mic stand and a limelight
It's that deja-vu
When you're living your dreams
'Cause you can check in anytime
But it don't mean you can leave

Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore

Now I lay me down to sleep
Pray the lord my soul to keep
But if I die before I wake
Pray the lord my soul to take
Now I lay me down to sleep
Pray the lord my soul to keep
But if I die before I wake
(Oh my God)

Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before (fore)
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before (fore)

Ah shit they unleashed the beast
Samoan freak with a Jesus Piece
Big motherfucker with a need for speed
And this is all me I don't have degrees
No Plan B to fall back on
No rich parents to ask from
But all I need to make shit happen
Is a microphone and this platform

Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before (been there before)
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore (just can't ignore)
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before (been there before)
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore

Now I lay me down to sleep
Pray the lord my soul to keep
But if I die before I wake
Pray the lord my soul to take
Now I lay me down to sleep
Pray the lord my soul to keep
But if I die before I wake
(Oh my God)

Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
That creepy feeling that you just can't ignore

Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before
Deja-vu
It's like you've been there before

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Timmy Trumpet

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs