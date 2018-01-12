Timmy Trumpet @ Timeout 72 2017
Timmy Trumpet @ Timeout 72 2017
- Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca (Intro Edit)
- ID - ID
- GTA & TJR - Mic Check
- w/ ID - ID
- SCNDL & Timmy Trumpet - Bleed
- w/ Contiez vs. Treyy G ft. Timmy Trumpet - I'm A Trumpsta
- w/ Dave Till & Flaremode & Hard Lights - Drill Machine
- Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded
- w/ SASH! vs. Olly James - Ecuador
- 2 Live Crew - We Want Some Pussy
- w/ Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (TSOBH Edit)
- w/ J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Ummet Ozcan - The Hum (ANGEMI Hardstyle Bootleg)
- Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca
- 20th Century Fox vs. Gregor Salto vs. Deniz Koyu - Azumba Tung (Clockwork Bootleg)
- w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg)
- Timmy Trumpet & Chardy - Hipsta
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
- Robert Miles - Children (Dream Version)
- w/ Hardwell - Make The World Ours
- MAKJ & Timmy Trumpet ft. Andrew W.K. - Party Till We Die
- w/ Darude - Sandstorm
- w/ MOTi - Valencia
- The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- w/ Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- w/ Tiësto & Tony Junior - Get Down
- Timmy Trumpet & Krunk! - Al Pacino
- w/ W&W & Hardwell & Lil Jon - Live The Night
- w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)
- Cirez D - On Off (Jewelz & Sparks Melbourne Version)
- w/ Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay (Acapella)
- w/ ANG & REGGIO - Shift
- Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Kayvian Arena Remix)
- Timmy Trumpet - Oracle
- w/ Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (Acapella)
- GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)
- w/ Skrillex & Jauz ft. Fatman Scoop - Squad Out (Retrohandz & StereoLiez Remix)
- Timmy Trumpet & Dimatik - Punjabi
- The Prodigy - Breathe
- w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Ready For Action
- w/ Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM
- w/ Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM (MR.BLACK Remix)
- Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (D-Block & S-te-Fan Remix)
- Tiësto vs. TWIIG - Adagio For Strings vs. Tarantella (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- w/ Nari & Milani - Atom (Blast Beat GO Acapella)
- Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte
- w/ ID - ID
- ID - ID
