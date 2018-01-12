Timmy Trumpet @ Timeout 72 2017

Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca (Intro Edit)

ID - ID

GTA & TJR - Mic Check

w/ ID - ID

SCNDL & Timmy Trumpet - Bleed

w/ Contiez vs. Treyy G ft. Timmy Trumpet - I'm A Trumpsta

w/ Dave Till & Flaremode & Hard Lights - Drill Machine

Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded

w/ SASH! vs. Olly James - Ecuador

2 Live Crew - We Want Some Pussy

w/ Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (TSOBH Edit)

w/ J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Ummet Ozcan - The Hum (ANGEMI Hardstyle Bootleg)

Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca

20th Century Fox vs. Gregor Salto vs. Deniz Koyu - Azumba Tung (Clockwork Bootleg)

w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg)

Timmy Trumpet & Chardy - Hipsta

Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Ummet Ozcan Remix)

Robert Miles - Children (Dream Version)

w/ Hardwell - Make The World Ours

MAKJ & Timmy Trumpet ft. Andrew W.K. - Party Till We Die

w/ Darude - Sandstorm

w/ MOTi - Valencia

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

w/ Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

w/ Tiësto & Tony Junior - Get Down

Timmy Trumpet & Krunk! - Al Pacino

w/ W&W & Hardwell & Lil Jon - Live The Night

w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)

Cirez D - On Off (Jewelz & Sparks Melbourne Version)

w/ Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay (Acapella)

w/ ANG & REGGIO - Shift

Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Kayvian Arena Remix)

Timmy Trumpet - Oracle

w/ Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (Acapella)

GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)

w/ Skrillex & Jauz ft. Fatman Scoop - Squad Out (Retrohandz & StereoLiez Remix)

Timmy Trumpet & Dimatik - Punjabi

The Prodigy - Breathe

w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Ready For Action

w/ Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM

w/ Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM (MR.BLACK Remix)

Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (D-Block & S-te-Fan Remix)

Tiësto vs. TWIIG - Adagio For Strings vs. Tarantella (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

w/ Nari & Milani - Atom (Blast Beat GO Acapella)

Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte

w/ ID - ID