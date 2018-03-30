Tinashe - Me So Bad (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Tinashe - Me So Bad (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana) testo
Montana
Right Now Sound, (Woah)
Hitmaka!
Sound!
I know you want my free time
I know that we don't play, play, play, play
I'm walking on a thin line
I'm hoping that it break, break, break, break, break
I'm tryna give you FaceTime (yeah)
Don't mean you wanna wait, wait, wait, wait, wait
I want a better bassline, I want a better bassline
Don't be faking, faking, no, yeah
Say you looking for someone that'll last
I know you looking for someone that'll last
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
Running out of words to say
No talking girl, I came to play
Drop top, jumped in the wraith
Yeah, yeah
I want it face down
Ass up turn around let me lay it down
Until you want another round let me taste that
Yeee... yeee
Don't be faking, faking, no
Say you looking for someone that'll last
I know you looking for someone that'll last
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
Senorita, señor-senorita
Sh-Shorty give me head like a mind reader
Overseas and wide, no rain checks
Once I showed her the safe
She ain't want no safe sex
AOD with the rain jacket
She a savage, Louis vintage baggage
You know we the flyest that's a fact
And I need a new crib for the plaques
Quit all that stalling, I got what you need right now
And I want to feel it
Trying to take you higher than the ceiling
Quit all that stalling, got what you need right now
Yeah, I want to feel it
Oh you got me caught up in my feelings, yeah
Don't be faking, faking, no
Say you looking for someone that'll last
I know you looking for someone that'll last
You want some me so bad
You want some me so bad (you know I'm on my way boy)
Come get this body
You want some me so bad (me so bad)
You want some me so bad
Come get this body
