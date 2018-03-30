Tinashe - Me So Bad (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Tinashe - Me So Bad (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & French Montana) testo



Montana

Right Now Sound, (Woah)

Hitmaka!



Sound!



I know you want my free time

I know that we don't play, play, play, play

I'm walking on a thin line

I'm hoping that it break, break, break, break, break

I'm tryna give you FaceTime (yeah)

Don't mean you wanna wait, wait, wait, wait, wait

I want a better bassline, I want a better bassline



Don't be faking, faking, no, yeah

Say you looking for someone that'll last

I know you looking for someone that'll last



You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad

Come get this body

You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad

Come get this body



Running out of words to say

No talking girl, I came to play

Drop top, jumped in the wraith

Yeah, yeah

I want it face down

Ass up turn around let me lay it down

Until you want another round let me taste that

Yeee... yeee



Don't be faking, faking, no

Say you looking for someone that'll last

I know you looking for someone that'll last



You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad

Come get this body

You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad

Come get this body



Senorita, señor-senorita

Sh-Shorty give me head like a mind reader

Overseas and wide, no rain checks

Once I showed her the safe

She ain't want no safe sex

AOD with the rain jacket

She a savage, Louis vintage baggage

You know we the flyest that's a fact

And I need a new crib for the plaques



Quit all that stalling, I got what you need right now

And I want to feel it

Trying to take you higher than the ceiling

Quit all that stalling, got what you need right now

Yeah, I want to feel it

Oh you got me caught up in my feelings, yeah



Don't be faking, faking, no

Say you looking for someone that'll last

I know you looking for someone that'll last



You want some me so bad

You want some me so bad (you know I'm on my way boy)

Come get this body

You want some me so bad (me so bad)

You want some me so bad

Come get this body