Alesso | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018
ALESSO AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 21, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Alesso ft. Kinnda - Falling (BROHUG Remix) (Intro Edit)
- Magnificence & Steff Da Campo - Out Of My Mind
- Magnificence - Cobra
- w/ Daft Punk - Around The World (Acapella)
- Calvin Harris & Alesso vs. NF - Under Control vs. Let You Down (Alesso Mashup)
- D.O.D vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Kristoffer Fogelmark - Bones vs. More Than You Know (Alesso Mashup)
- Oomloud vs. Energy 52 & Tale Of Us - Yummy Funk vs. Cafe Del Mar (Alesso Mashup)
- Armin van Buuren ft. Conrad Sewell - Sex, Love & Water (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Remix)
- Alesso ft. Diana Gordon - Take My Breath Away (Co-Prod. by Dillon Francis)
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Trevor Guthrie - Dreamer (Acapella)
- Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It (Alesso Remix)
- Anitta & Mc Zaac & Maejor ft. TropKillaz & DJ Yuri Martins - Vai Malandra (Alesso & KO:YU Remix)
- Alesso & Hailee Steinfeld ft. Florida Georgia Line & Watt - Let Me Go
- D.O.D - Taking You Back (Afrojack Edit)
- w/ Marco V vs. Faithless - Chills vs. Insomnia (Alesso Mashup)
- Martin Garrix & Third Party vs. Alesso & Roy English - Lions In The Wild vs. Cool (Alesso Mashup)
- London Grammar & ARTY vs. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl & Axwell - Hey Now vs. In My Mind (Alesso Mashup)
- Alesso ft. Nico & Vinz - I Wanna Know (Deniz Koyu & Alesso Remix)
- w/ Halsey - Bad At Love (Acapella)
- Swedish House Mafia vs. OneRepublic & Alesso - Don't You Worry If I Lose Myself
- ARTY - Tim
- w/ Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Acapella)
- Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Alesso ft. Ryan Tedder - Laktos is Calling (Sebastian Ingrosso Edit)
- w/ Bazzi - Mine (Acapella)
