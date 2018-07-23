Axwell | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018
AXWELL AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 21, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Pauls Paris ft. Moses York - Make Your Mind Up (Axwell & NEW_ID Remode)
- w/ Axwell ft. Errol Reid - Nothing But Love
- Antoine Delvig & Felicity vs. Jack Wins & Caitlyn Scarlett - Jack That Body vs. Freewheelin' (Axwell Mashup)
- Chris Lake - Lose My Mind
- w/ ID - ID
- DJ Falk & David Jones vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Sanjin - House Of God vs. How Do You Feel Right Now (Axwell Mashup)
- ID - ID
- Dirty South & Axwell & Rudy vs. Armin van Buuren & Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano - Let It Go vs. Sex, Love & Water (Hardwell Miami Mashup)
- Magnificence & Seth Hills vs. Childish Gambino - Fire vs. This Is America (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- w/ Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax (Chicane Remix)
- MOGUAI & AKA AKA - Home (ID Remix)
- Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello & Laidback Luke ft. Deborah Cox - Leave The World Behind (Daddy's Groove Magic Island Rework)
- w/ Magnificence - Cobra
- w/ WILL K - ID
- Skitzofrenix & Jeff Doubleu - Rushin
- w/ Matt Caseli & Danny Freakazoid - Raise Your Hands (Acapella)
- w/ Green Velvet - Flash (Nicky Romero Remix)
- w/ TV Rock ft. Rudy - In The Air (Axwell Remix)
- Michael Woods vs. Oliver Heldens & Chocolate Puma vs. Green Velvet & Nicky Romero - Take My Love vs. Ibiza 77 (Can You Feel It) vs. Flash (Axwell Mashup)
- Marcus Santoro & David Pietras - ID
- w/ Axwell ft. Magnus Carlson - Center Of The Universe (Acapella)
- Jack Wins - ID
- D.O.D - Sixes
- Axwell - Barricade
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso vs. Swedish House Mafia ft. Pharrell Williams - Dream Bigger vs. One (Your Name) (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- w/ Sandro Silva & Quintino - Epic
- w/ Swedish House Mafia - One (Garmiani Remix)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. RØMANS - Dancing Alone
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. RØMANS - Dancing Alone (BROHUG Remix)
- Sebastian Ingrosso vs. The Temper Trap & Axwell & Dirty South - Dark River vs. Sweet Disposition (Axwell Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso - ID
- Kill The Noise - Lose Ya Love
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pusha-T - This Time
- w/ Calvin Harris & Alesso ft. Hurts - Under Control (Acapella)
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Years - Bliss
- Axwell & Shapov ft. Alx Reuterskiöld - Belong (Axwell & Years Remode)
- w/ Coldplay - The Scientist (Acapella)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Trevor Guthrie vs. Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - Dreamer vs. In My Mind (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- Tom Staar ft. Matt Hope - Come Together
- w/ Axwell ft. Errol Reid - Nothing But Love (Axwell Remode)
- Kryder - ID
- w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child (Acapella)
- w/ DubVision & Afrojack ft. Fais - New Memories
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso - ID
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Sun Is Shining
