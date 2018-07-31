Eric Prydz @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Pryda) (Weekend 2)
ERIC PRYDZ AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 27, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
27 condivisioni
- Pryda - Strings Intro
- Cirez D - Echostage NYE ID
- Pryda - EDC Mexico ID (Working Title)
- Pryda - Tomorrowland 2018 ID 01
- Pryda - Tomorrowland 2018 ID 02
- Cirez D - Envelopes
- Cirez D - Marquee Las Vegas 2017 ID (Working Title)
- Pryda - Origins
- Pryda - Creamfields 2017 ID 01 (Working Title)
- Pryda - Juletider
- Jeremy Olander - Let Me Feel (Eric Prydz Dub Remix)
- Pryda - Rebel XX
- Pryda - Tomorrowland 2018 ID 02
- The Drill - The Drill (Eric Prydz Edit)
- Faithless - Not Going Home vs. Insomnia (Eric Prydz Bootleg)
- Cirez D - The Tumble
- Pryda - M.S.B.O.Y.
- w/ Candi Staton - You Got The Love (Acapella)
- Pryda - Moln
- Eric Prydz ft. Jan Burton - Niton (The Reason)
- Pryda - Mirage
Altro su #Tomorrowland
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs