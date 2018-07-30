Home #Tomorrowland Video Hardwell @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)
Hardwell @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)

HARDWELL AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 27, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  • Hardwell & Metropole Orkest - Conquerors
  • Hardwell - ID
  • w/ Fedde Le Grand - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit (Acapella)
  • Mike Williams - The Beat (Hardwell Rework)
  • w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness (Acapella)
  • w/ Madonna - Music (Acapella)
  • Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
  • w/ TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation (Acapella)
  • w/ Hardwell & Afrojack ft. MC Ambush - Hands Up
  • Eminem - Without Me (ID Remix)
  • Hardwell & Steve Aoki & Kriss Kiss vs. MAKJ vs. TJR ft. Savage - Anthem vs. Countdown vs. We Wanna Party (Hardwell Mashup)
  • w/ Martin Garrix - Animals
  • w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Hardwell - Unity
  • El Profesor - Bella Ciao (Hardwell & Maddix Remix)
  • w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
  • Hardwell & W&W vs. Mightyfools vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Live The Night vs. Footrocker vs. Fall Into The Sky (Hardwell Mashup)
  • The White Stripes vs. Hardwell ft. Harrison - Seven Nation Army vs. Sally (Hardwell Mashup)
  • Hardwell & Blasterjaxx ft. Mitch Crown - Bigroom Never Dies
  • w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside
  • Sidney Samson & Gwise - Soldier
  • w/ Hardwell - Spaceman
  • w/ Avicii ft. Andreas Moe - Fade Into Darkness (Acapella)
  • w/ Quintino - ID
  • Hardwell & KAAZE & Loren Allred vs. Maurice West & SaberZ vs. MAKJ vs. Bingo Players - This Is Love vs. Rhythm Of The Night vs. Generic vs. Buzzcut (Hardwell UMF Miami 2018 Mashup)
  • Husman & SaberZ - ID
  • w/ Armin van Buuren - Blah Blah Blah (Acapella)
  • w/ Hardwell & KSHMR ft. Jarrad Kritzstein - Power (Acapella)
  • Maddix & Junior vs. Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd vs. Chardy & Kronic - Trabanca vs. Apollo (Hardwell Mashup)
  • w/ Ed Sheeran vs. Hardwell vs. Sebastian Ingrosso - Perfect Apollaktos (Rudeejay & Da Brozz & Luis Rodriguez Mash-Boot)
  • Quintino - ID
  • w/ David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK ft. Harrison - Ain't A Party (Acapella)
  • Hardwell ft. Katt Niall - ID
  • Hardwell & Harrison vs. Spankox & HOOX - Earthquake vs. To The Club (Hardwell UMF 2018 Mashup)
  • w/ Kygo ft. Justin Jesso - Stargazing (Acapella)
  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. W&W - Crowd Control (Steve Aoki Remix)
  • w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Sun Is Shining (Acapella)
  • Cascada - Everytime We Touch (Hardwell & Maurice West Remix)
  • Hardwell vs. VINAI - ID
  • w/ Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Acapella)
  • w/ R3HAB & Deorro - Flashlight (Uno Dos Tres Woow Acapella)
  • Brennan Heart & The Prophet - Wake Up!
  • Evil Activities - Nobody Said It Was Easy

