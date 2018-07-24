Martin Solveig | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018
MARTIN SOLVEIG AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 22, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Martin Solveig ft. ALMA - All Stars (Intro Edit)
- Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone - Jackie Chan
- ZDS ft. Will Clarke - The Beat
- Kölsch - Opa
- w/ Technotronic - Pump Up The Jam (Acapella)
- Martin Solveig ft. Dragonette - Hello
- w/ Gesaffelstein - Control Movement
- Too Many Zooz vs. KDA - Warriors
- MK - 17 (CamelPhat Dub)
- Martin Solveig ft. Tkay Maidza - Do It Right
- w/ Armand Van Helden x ANOTR - The Funk Phenomena
- Malaa - Diamonds (BROHUG Remix)
- w/ Kanye West - Power (Acapella)
- w/ Martin Solveig - Jealousy (Wiwek Remix)
- Billy Kenny - Redline
- Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Psycho
- w/ Donna Summer - I Feel Love
- w/ Walker & Royce ft. Green Velvet - Rub Anotha Dub
- Boys Noize & Virgil Abloh - ORVNGE
- w/ Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. (Acapella)
- w/ Abby Jane & Billy Kenny - I Operate (Josh Brown Remix)
- Justice vs. Simian - We Are Your Friends
- Dosem - Just In Time
- The Blaze - She
- w/ Dr. Kucho! - Nexus (Danny Freakazoid Remix)
- Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- Sammy Porter - A Bit Patchy
- Martin Solveig ft. Sam White - +1
- Mikey Lion & Sacha Robotti - Glide
- House Of Pain - Jump Around
- Hex Cougar - Hexifornia (Gesaffelstein Cover)
- DJ Snake ft. Lil Jon - Turn Down For What?!
- Valentino Khan - Lick It
- Martin Solveig ft. Ina Wroldsen - Places
- w/ Martin Solveig ft. Ina Wroldsen - Places (Billy Kenny Remix)
- Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (Carmada Remix)
- Billy Kenny - Seahorses
- Chambray - Pim Dive
- w/ Daft Punk - Human After All
- Martin Solveig - My Love
- Kölsch - Grey
- Flume ft. Kai - Never Be Like You (Martin Solveig Remix)
- Claude VonStroke - Barrump (Billy Kenny Remix)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. RØMANS - Dancing Alone
- Alaia & Gallo - So Special
- Faithless - Insomnia (Monster Mix)
- Christian B & Lavvy Levan - Got My (Dare Me Remix)
- M83 - Midnight City
- Avicii - Levels
- ANOTR - Plenty MS20
- Kid Cudi & MGMT vs. Martin Solveig & GTA - Pursuit Of Happiness vs. Intoxicated (Martin Solveig Mashup)
