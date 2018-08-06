Home #Tomorrowland Video Nora En Pure @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Organ of Harmony) (Weekend 2)
Nora En Pure @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Organ of Harmony) (Weekend 2)

NORA EN PURE AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 28, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  • Danijel Kostic - Vinternatt (Nora En Pure & Sons Of Maria Remix)
  • Andrea Oliva - For You
  • Nora En Pure - Diving With Whales
  • Bontan - The First Time
  • Martin Ikin - She's Ok
  • Claptone ft. Nathan Nicholson - Under The Moon (Lee Foss Remix)
  • Nora En Pure - Sphinx
  • Piem - Love Commandments (Alaia & Gallo Remix)
  • Gorgon City - Primal Call
  • Chris Lake & Marco Lys - La Tromba (Marco Lys 2018 Rework)
  • Nora En Pure - Roots
  • RÜFÜS - No Place
  • Eelke Kleijn - 51 Degrees Nord
  • Nora En Pure - Tears In Your Eyes
  • Daniel Portman - Vulnerable

