Shapov | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018

SHAPOV AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 20, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  • Shapov & Vini Vici - ID
  • Shapov - Future Rave
  • Shapov ft. Justin Tranter - Our World
  • Shapov & Beverly Pills - Some People
  • Michael Brun - Zenith
  • w/ Florence + The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name) (Acapella)
  • w/ Shapov - Disco Tufli
  • Panic! At The Disco - Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time (Shapov Remix)
  • The Chemical Brothers - Star Guitar
  • Hard Rock Sofa & Skidka - Arms Around Me
  • w/ Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline
  • Magnificence & Steff Da Campo - Out Of My Mind
  • w/ Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At? (Acapella)
  • Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party ft. ADL - Antidote
  • w/ New Order - Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction)
  • w/ Hard Rock Sofa & Swanky Tunes - Here We Go
  • Shapov & Amersy - Vavilon
  • Armin van Buuren & Shapov - Our Origin
  • Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Hard Rock Sofa & Skidka Remix)
  • Axwell & Shapov ft. Alx Reuterskiöld - Belong

