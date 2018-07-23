Shapov | Tomorrowland Belgium 2018
SHAPOV AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 20, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Shapov & Vini Vici - ID
- Shapov - Future Rave
- Shapov ft. Justin Tranter - Our World
- Shapov & Beverly Pills - Some People
- Michael Brun - Zenith
- w/ Florence + The Machine - Spectrum (Say My Name) (Acapella)
- w/ Shapov - Disco Tufli
- Panic! At The Disco - Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time (Shapov Remix)
- The Chemical Brothers - Star Guitar
- Hard Rock Sofa & Skidka - Arms Around Me
- w/ Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline
- Magnificence & Steff Da Campo - Out Of My Mind
- w/ Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At? (Acapella)
- Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party ft. ADL - Antidote
- w/ New Order - Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction)
- w/ Hard Rock Sofa & Swanky Tunes - Here We Go
- Shapov & Amersy - Vavilon
- Armin van Buuren & Shapov - Our Origin
- Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Hard Rock Sofa & Skidka Remix)
- Axwell & Shapov ft. Alx Reuterskiöld - Belong
Altro su #Tomorrowland
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs