Steve Angello @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)
STEVE ANGELLO AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 29, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Steve Angello ft. T.D. Jakes - Rejoice
- Steve Angello - Knas
- Steve Angello & Still Young vs. Robin S - Follow Me vs. Show Me Love (Steve Angello Mashup)
- Thomas Feelman & STV vs. Adrian Lux - Maasai vs. Teenage Crime (Steve Angello Mashup)
- Still Young - White Label (Is This Love) (ID Remix)
- Steve Angello & AN21 & Sebjak vs. Thomas Newson - GODS vs. Combat (Steve Angello Mashup)
- Avicii - Levels
- Steve Angello & Matisse & Sadko vs. Eurythmics - SLVR vs. Sweet Dreams (Steve Angello Mashup)
- Corey James & Teamworx - Make The Crowd Go
- Public Domain - Operation Blade (Kryder Edit)
- Swedish House Mafia & Knife Party vs. Thomas Gold & Corey James - Antidote vs. Orinoco (Steve Angello Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso vs. Supermode vs. Steve Angello vs. Saturday & Monday & Julia Spada - Dream Bigger vs. Tell Me Why vs. The Ocean vs. Heroes (Steve Angello Mashup)
- Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman & Tom Staar vs. Swedish House Mafia & Laidback Luke ft. Deborah Cox - Empire vs. Leave The World Behind (Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman Mashup)
- Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - In My Mind (Axwell Mix)
- Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman vs. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - ID2 vs. Reload (Steve Angello Mashup)
- Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World
- RÜFÜS - Innerbloom
- w/ Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman X Steve Angello - Payback
- Steve Angello ft. Mikky Ekko - Break Me Down
- Steve Angello ft. Sam Martin - Nothing Scares Me Anymore (Corey James & David Pietras Remix)
- Still Young & Steve Angello - All About Love (Working Title)
- Steve Angello vs. Florence + The Machine - Paradiso vs. You've Got The Love (Steve Angello Mashup)
