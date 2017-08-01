Shapov @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Axtone Stage) (Weekend 2)
Shapov @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Axtone Stage) (Weekend 2)
- Shapov - ID (Intro Edit)
- Shapov vs. MEG \ NERAK vs. Tiësto & DallasK vs. EX1ST & Shapov - Everybody vs. Show Me vs. Zephyr (Shapov Mashup)
- CamelPhat ft. A*M*E - Paradigm (Shapov Remix)
- Sander van Doorn - Ori Tali Ma
- Matisse & Sadko vs. Josh Wink vs. Francesco Diaz & Young Rebels - Ya Amar vs. Higher State Of Consciousness vs. House Of House (Shapov Mashup)
- deadmau5 vs. JELO - The Reward Is Cheese (Nom De Strip Remix)
- w/ MAKJ & M35 - GO (Showtek Edit)
- Don Diablo - Switch
- w/ Danzel - Pump It Up (Acapella)
- Hard Rock Sofa & Skidka - Arms Around Me
- w/ Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline
- Skrillex & MUST DIE! vs. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke - VIP's vs. Be (Matisse & Sadko Mashup)
- Federico Scavo & Nicola Fasano & Miami Rockets vs. Kryder - Balada Tarzan (Shapov Mashup)
- Mightyfools & Boogshe - Girl On Girl
- w/ R-Wan & AWIIN ft. MC Stik-E - Boom Boom
- Shinedown - How Did You Love (Rob & Jack Remix)
- Coldplay vs. Green Velvet & Nicky Romero vs. Michael Feiner & Axwell - Clocks vs. Adventure Of A Lifetime vs. Flash vs. Mantra (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- ID - ID
- w/ Shapov - Future Rave
- Hard Rock Sofa & Swanky Tunes - The Edge
- w/ Paul Oakenfold - Otherside (Paul Oakenfold Future House Mix)
- Da Hool vs. Jebu vs. Sikdope - Da Hool vs. Go Ahead vs. Snakes (Shapov Mashup)
- ID - ID
- w/ ID - ID
- Swanky Tunes & Shapov - ID
- w/ Sound Pakii - Revolution
- Shapov & Amersy - Vavilon
- w/ Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - In My Mind (Acapella)
- Matisse & Sadko - Ninjas
- w/ Hard Rock Sofa & Swanky Tunes - Here We Go
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir - More Than You Know
- w/ Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Instrumental Mix)
- Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Hard Rock Sofa & Skidka Remix)
- Shapov vs. MEG \ NERAK - Breathing Deeper (Live Vocals)
- Shapov & Beverly Pills - Some People (Live Vocals)
- DubVision vs. The Temper Trap - Turn It Around vs. Sweet Disposition (Shapov Mashup)
- Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself
- Sebastian Ingrosso - Dark River (Festival Version)
- w/ Faithless - Insomnia
- w/ The Temper Trap - Sweet Disposition (Axwell & Dirty South Remix)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay vs. DubVision - Something Just Like This vs. Heart (Nicky Romero Mashup)
- Axwell & Shapov - Belong
