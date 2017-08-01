Home #Tomorrowland Video Alok @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)
Alok @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)

Alok @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)

  1.  ALOK & Bhaskar - Fuego (Intro Edit)
  2.  ALOK & Sevenn - BYOB
  3.  w/ ALOK & Sevenn - BYOB (ID Remix)
  4.  Linkin Park vs. ALOK & Sevenn - Numb vs. I Need The Bass (ALOK Mashup)
  5.  Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way (Waiting For) (Evokings Bootleg)
  6.  w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Save The World (Acapella)
  7.  w/ Wolsh - Never Hide
  8.  Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (Victor Ruiz & Alex Stein & Gabe Bootleg)
  9.  w/ MERCER - Qazar
  10.  Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM
  11.  w/ Tiësto & Sevenn - BOOM (ID Remix)
  12.  Illusionize & Shapeless - Time
  13.  ALOK & Bruno Martini ft. Zeeba - Hear Me Now (Live Vocals)
  14.  Ed Sheeran vs. Zerb & Future Class - Shape Of You vs. In The Dark (ALOK Mashup)
  15.  Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt & Nate Dogg - The Next Episode
  16.  w/ Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (Acapella)
  17.  w/ Future Class - Dirty
  18.  Jebu - Go Ahead
  19.  Double B & Jay Mexx - Bad Frequency
  20.  DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You
  21.  w/ DJ Antoine - Work Your Pussy (RIVAS (BR) Bootleg)
  22.  Calvin Harris & Rihanna vs. Jauz & Netsky vs. Icona Pop & SICK INDIVIDUALS - This Is What You Came For vs. Higher vs. I Love It (ALOK Mashup)
  23.  Eurythmics vs. RICCI - Sweet Pop Dat Pussy (Cat Dealers Mashup)
  24.  Armin van Buuren vs. The White Stripes vs. RICCI - Ping Pong vs. Seven Nation Army vs. High As Hell (ALOK Mashup)
  25.  w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (Acapella)
  26.  w/ Moksi - The Dopest (Cesqeaux Remix)
  27.  Cat Dealers & JRDN vs. Calvin Harris & Disciples - Future Sound Deep Love (Cat Dealers Mashup)
  28.  w/ RL Grime - Core
  29.  ALOK ft. IRO - Love Is A Temple (Live Vocals)
  30.  w/ ALOK ft. IRO - Love Is A Temple (Scorsi Remix)
  31.  Oasis - Wonderwall (ID Remix)
  32.  ALOK & Bruno Martini ft. Zeeba - Never Let Me Go (Live Vocals)
  33.  Eric Prydz vs. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke vs. Robin S - Opus vs. Be vs. Show Me Love
  34.  ALOK & Bhaskar - Fuego (Sevenn Remix)

