ANGEMI @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Smash The House Stage) - LIVE / TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  1.  Lost Frequencies ft. Sandro Cavazza - Beautiful Life (ANGEMI Remix)
  2.  ID - ID
  3.  Timmy Trumpet & ANGEMI - Collab Bro (Mad Owl Trap Edit)
  4.  Hans Zimmer vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - He's A Pirate
  5.  Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (ANGEMI & D-Stroyer Remix)
  6.  ID - ID
  7.  Gryffin & Illenium ft. Daya - Feel Good (ANGEMI Remix)
  8.  Marshmello - Alone (ANGEMI Remix)
  9.  Rudeejay & Da Brozz X ANGEMI - Narcotic (2K17 Edit)
  10.  Alan Walker vs. Coldplay vs. Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso - Faded Scientist Calling (Rudeejay & Da Brozz X ANGEMI Tomorrowland Remash)
  11.  Armin van Buuren & Garibay ft. Olaf Blackwood - I Need You (ANGEMI Remix)
  12.  ANGEMI - Illuminati
  13.  ANGEMI & Prezioso - Brakeless
  14.  Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee - Despacito (ANGEMI Remix)
  15.  Lost Frequencies ft. Axel Ehnström - All Or Nothing (ANGEMI Remix)
  16.  Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Stay A While (ANGEMI Remix)
  17.  ID - ID
  18.  Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin - Reload (ANGEMI Remix)
  19.  The Killers - Mr. Brightside
  20.  w/ Halsey - Colors (Audien Remix)
  21.  Black Eyed Peas - Rock That Body (Crankdat Re-Crank)
  22.  w/ Robert Miles vs. Fragma - Toca's Children (Angemi vs. Torq Remix)
  23.  Avril Lavigne - When You're Gone (ANGEMI Remix)
  24.  Ed Sheeran - Photograph (ANGEMI Remix)
  25.  ANGEMI ft. ReBel - Wishing Loud
  26.  Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir - More Than You Know (Candyland Remix)
  27.  Thomas Gold ft. Jillian Edwards - Magic (ANGEMI Remix)
  28.  Linkin Park ft. Kiiara - Heavy (Xander Ace Remix)
  29.  Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Diplo ft. Deb's Daughter - Hey Baby (ANGEMI Remix)
  30.  ANGEMI - Closure
  31.  ANGEMI & Becko - I'll Catch You
  32.  w/ ANGEMI & Becko - I'll Catch You (VIP)

