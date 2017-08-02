Home #Tomorrowland Video Claptone @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017
Claptone @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017

Claptone @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017

  1.  ID - ID
  2.  Agent! & Dompe - Sultan
  3.  CamelPhat & Elderbrook - Cola
  4.  Simion vs. MD X-Spress - God Made Feel It (Claptone Edit)
  5.  Illyus & Barrientos - Takin' Over
  6.  New Order - People On The High Line (Claptone Remix)
  7.  Superlover - Timeless
  8.  Gorillaz ft. Jehnny Beth - We Got The Power
  9.  Leon Benesty & ROOG - Perpetual Groove
  10.  Fisher - Ya Kidding
  11.  Route 94 - House & Pressure
  12.  Pirupa - Check This Out
  13.  ID - ID
  14.  Sandy B - Make The World Go Round (Deep Dish Vocal Mix)
  15.  Groove Armada ft. Parris Mitchell - House With Me (Andrea Oliva Remix)
  16.  KlangKuenstler - Satisfaction
  17.  ID - ID
  18.  Gregory Porter - Liquid Spirit (Claptone Remix)
  19.  Claptone ft. George Kranz - The Drums (Din Daa Daa)
  20.  Basement Jaxx - Jump N Shout (Erik Hagleton Remix)
  21.  Riva Starr - Another Dimension
  22.  Golden Summer - In The City (Claptone Edit)
  23.  ID - ID

