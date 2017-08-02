Garmiani @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017

Jewelz & Sparks - Crank (HWL Edit)

Lil Jon - Get Loose (Garmiani Remix)

Swedish House Mafia - One (Garmiani Remix)

Henry Fong & Halfway House ft. Sanjin - F.E.A.R.

w/ Sikdope - Snakes

TJR ft. Savage - We Wanna Party

w/ Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello - SMACK!

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)

w/ Bassjackers & Jay Hardway - El Mariachi

Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir - More Than You Know

w/ Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Julian Calor Ambushin Bootleg)

Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal - Jump

Henry Fong - Wine Dem

w/ Bingo Players - Devotion

Hardwell & Quintino - Baldadig

Michael Feiner - Mantra (Axwell Cut)

w/ Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

w/ GTA & Diplo - Boy Oh Boy

Boombox Cartel & Jackal - Jamba

Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (VIP)

Daft Punk - Robot Rock

w/ Wiwek & Moksi - Masta

Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps

w/ Sikdope - Snakes (Michael Sparks Flip)

Rave Radio - Tribe

w/ Jauz - Feel The Volume

Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party

Garmiani - Fogo

Rob & Jack ft. Sanjin - Badgal

Garmiani - Dance Motherfucker

w/ EC Twins - Raggatron

w/ Gregor Salto - Afrobot (Wiwek Remix)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber & MØ - Cold Water (Teamworx Remix)

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (Nom De Strip & TJR Remix)

w/ Wiwek & Gregor Salto - On Your Mark

MARNIK & Miami Blue ft. Marano - Matador (150 Kilos Mix)

w/ Retrohandz ft. KG Man - Boom Ba Ya

Future - Mask Off (MAKJ Remix)

Party Favor - WAWA

David Guetta ft. Justin Bieber - 2U

w/ Showtek & Major Lazer - Believer

Marshmello - Alone

Yellow Claw & Diplo & LNY TNZ ft. Waka Flocka Flame - Techno

Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us

w/ Quintino - Carnival

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

w/ Tom Swoon & Teamworx - Atom

JOYRYDE vs. Eric Prydz - Hot Pjanoo (KrlozCohen Short Edit)

Major Lazer ft. Travis Scott & Camila Cabello & Quavo - Know No Better

w/ AWIIN - Ruffneck

Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pharrell Williams - Dream Bigger (Garmiani Remix)

Garmiani ft. Walshy Fire - Voodoo

Steve Aoki vs. Garmiani vs. Kanye West - Bring You To Power (Garmiani Edit)

w/ Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG - Light It Up (Remix)

w/ Jillionaire & Salvatore Ganacci ft. Sanjin - Fresh

Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae

w/ Garmiani - ZaZa

Armin van Buuren vs. Human Resource - Dominator

Garmiani ft. Sanjin - Jump & Sweat

Garmiani - Bomb A Drop

Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way (Waiting For) (Digital Freq & Bartosz Brenes Remix)

w/ Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca