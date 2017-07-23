Jauz @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017

Jauz & Netsky - Higher

Tiga - Bugatti (feat. Pusha T) (Jauz Remix)

Delayers & SLVR - Bass Code

Bingo Players - Rattle

w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party

w/ DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (SLANDER & B-Sides Remix)

Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay (ID Remix)

w/ Ummet Ozcan ft. Ambush - Bombjack

Blonde ft. Alex Newell - All Cried Out (Senor Roar Bootleg)

Wiwek & Skrillex ft. Eliphant - Killa (Moksi Switch Up)

w/ Noizu - Lazers

Guru Josh Project & Klaas vs. JOYRYDE - Infinite Hot Drums (Boombox Cartel Edit)

w/ Tchami ft. Stacy Barthe - After Life (Jauz Remix)

Daniel Bedingfield - Gotta Get Thru This (Jauz RetroFuture Remix)

w/ RiFF RAFF - Tip Toe Wing In My Jawwdinz (Jauz Remix)

O.T. Genasis - CoCo (Jauz 60k ILYSM Bootleg)

w/ JOYRYDE - Hot Drum

Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be)

w/ Moksi - Lights Down Low (Co-Prod. by GTA)

Alex Adair - Make Me Feel Better (Don Diablo & CID Remix)

Jauz vs. Route 94 vs. Botnek & Savage Skullz - Feel The Volume Love (Henry Fong Mashup)

Moksi - Brace Yourself

w/ MAKJ & Michael Sparks ft. Fatman Scoop - Space Jam

Laidback Luke & Diplo - Hey!

w/ Senor Roar - Right Now

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer (Jauz Remix)

Tiësto & Jauz - Infected

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (Jauz Remix)

Martin Garrix - Animals

w/ Knife Party - Internet Friends (Ricky West Flip)

w/ Jauz - ID

Jauz - Alpha

w/ Jauz & Crankdat - I Hold Still

deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire - Ghosts 'N' Stuff

w/ Jauz x Ghastly - Ghost 'N' Sharks

w/ Jauz - Feel The Volume (JOYRYDE Stick It In Reverse Mix)

Gorgon City ft. Katy Menditta - Imagination (Skrillex Remix / Jauz Remake)

w/ Jauz - Feel The Volume (Ben Nicky Remix)

Robert Miles - Children (Dream Version)

w/ Knife Party - PLUR Police (Jauz Remix)

Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup (Jauz Remix)

Diplo ft. Faustix & ImanoS & Kai - Revolution

w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)

Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction (RL Grime Remix)

w/ Jack Ü ft. 2 Chainz - Febreze

Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Dillon Francis & Jauz Remix)

YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix / G-Buck Edit)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside

w/ Nonsens ft. Ericka Jane - Serve It Up

ATC - All Around The World

w/ Jauz ft. Aretha Franklin - Deeper Love

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army (Bass King & SS Jack Edit)

w/ Ghastly & NGHTMRE - End Of The Night

Run DMC - It's Tricky

w/ Sikdope - Snakes

Daft Punk - One More Time

w/ MUST DIE! - Hellcat (Habstrakt Remix)

w/ JOYRYDE - The Box

Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400

w/ Joachim Garraud - Are U Ready (Acapella)

w/ Skrillex & Jauz ft. Fatman Scoop - Squad Out

Jack Ü ft. Kiesza - Take Ü There (Felix Cartal Remix)

MØ - Final Song (Jauz & Diplo Remix)

Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone

w/ Jauz - ID

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix / Kid Kamillion Trap Edit)

w/ Rihanna ft. Drake - Work (Acapella)

w/ Jauz - ID