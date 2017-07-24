Home #Tomorrowland Video Nicky Romero @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Weekend 1)
  1. Trilane & Yaro ft. Max Landry - Miss Out (Nicky Romero Edit) (Intro Edit)
  2. Teamworx - ID
  3. w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)
  4. Nicky Romero vs. Alan Walker vs. Eric Lumiere - Novell vs. Faded vs. The Moment (Nicky Romero Edit)
  5. D.O.D - ID
  6.  Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One
  7.  Sunstars - Ghetto Funk
  8. w/ 2 In A Room - Somebody In The House Say Yeah! (Acapella)
  9. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
  10. John Christian - The Grimm
  11. w/ Joachim Garraud - Are U Ready (Acapella)
  12. Zedd & Alessia Cara vs. Tom Swoon & StadiumX ft. RICO & Miella - Stay vs. Ghost (Nicky Romero Mashup)
  13. Nicky Romero - General (Working Title)
  14. w/ Linkin Park & Steve Aoki - A Light That Never Comes (Acapella)
  15. Nicky Romero & Navarra vs. Vicetone ft. When We Are Wild - Crossroads vs. Let Me Feel (Nicky Romero Mashup)
  16. SWACQ - Love (Nicky Romero Edit)
  17. w/ Syndicate Of L.A.W. - Right On Time (Acapella)
  18. Linkin Park ft. Kiiara - Heavy (Nicky Romero Remix)
  19. Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
  20. LORDE & Flume vs. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - Tennis Court Reload (Henry Fong Mashup)
  21. w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash & John Martin vs. Green Velvet & Nicky Romero - Reload vs. Flash (Nicky Romero Mashup)
  22. Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Salem Al Fakir vs. Nicky Romero feat. Showtek & Justin Prime - More Than You Know vs. Toulouse (Nicky Romero Mashup)
  23. w/ Thomas Newson & MAKJ - Black (Wildstylez Remix)
  24. Ran-D & Digital Punk vs. Bon Jovi - Born To Die vs. Livin' On A Prayer (Code Black Mashup)
  25.  Wasback - Shudder
  26. w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
  27. The Chainsmokers - Young (Nicky Romero Remix)

