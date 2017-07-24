Nicky Romero @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Weekend 1)
- Trilane & Yaro ft. Max Landry - Miss Out (Nicky Romero Edit) (Intro Edit)
- Teamworx - ID
- w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)
- Nicky Romero vs. Alan Walker vs. Eric Lumiere - Novell vs. Faded vs. The Moment (Nicky Romero Edit)
- D.O.D - ID
- Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One
- Sunstars - Ghetto Funk
- w/ 2 In A Room - Somebody In The House Say Yeah! (Acapella)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
- John Christian - The Grimm
- w/ Joachim Garraud - Are U Ready (Acapella)
- Zedd & Alessia Cara vs. Tom Swoon & StadiumX ft. RICO & Miella - Stay vs. Ghost (Nicky Romero Mashup)
- Nicky Romero - General (Working Title)
- w/ Linkin Park & Steve Aoki - A Light That Never Comes (Acapella)
- Nicky Romero & Navarra vs. Vicetone ft. When We Are Wild - Crossroads vs. Let Me Feel (Nicky Romero Mashup)
- SWACQ - Love (Nicky Romero Edit)
- w/ Syndicate Of L.A.W. - Right On Time (Acapella)
- Linkin Park ft. Kiiara - Heavy (Nicky Romero Remix)
- Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
- LORDE & Flume vs. Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - Tennis Court Reload (Henry Fong Mashup)
- w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash & John Martin vs. Green Velvet & Nicky Romero - Reload vs. Flash (Nicky Romero Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso & Salem Al Fakir vs. Nicky Romero feat. Showtek & Justin Prime - More Than You Know vs. Toulouse (Nicky Romero Mashup)
- w/ Thomas Newson & MAKJ - Black (Wildstylez Remix)
- Ran-D & Digital Punk vs. Bon Jovi - Born To Die vs. Livin' On A Prayer (Code Black Mashup)
- Wasback - Shudder
- w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
- The Chainsmokers - Young (Nicky Romero Remix)
