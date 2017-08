Otto Knows @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Mainstage) (Weekend 2)

Otto Knows feat. Avicii - Back Where I Belong (Intro Edit)

D.O.D - Sixes

w/ Galantis - Peanut Butter Jelly

Fatboy Slim - Where U Iz (Chocolate Puma Remix)

Marcus Schossow & NEW_ID - Ada

w/ Disclosure ft. Sam Smith - Latch (Acapella)

Otto Knows vs. Bebe Rexha - Can't Stop Drinking About You

w/ Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Acapella)

Otto Knows - ID

Otto Knows - Not Alone

w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acapella)

Sebastian Ingrosso - Dark River

w/ Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up (Acapella)

w/ DubVision - ID

w/ Marvin Gaye - Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Acapella)

Otto Knows - ID

Otto Knows ft. Lindsey Stirling & Alex Aris - Dying For You

w/ Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

w/ The Killers - Human (Acapella)

w/ Otto Knows ft. Lindsey Stirling & Alex Aris - Dying For You (The Him Remix)

DubVision - Fall Apart (Instrumental Mix)

w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way (Waiting For) (Acapella)

Otto Knows - With You

Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Salem Al Fakir - More Than You Know

Daft Punk - One More Time (Zedd Remix)

Otto Knows - Next To Me

Otto Knows - Million Voices

w/ Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself (Acapella)