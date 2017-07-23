Pegboard Nerds @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Monstercat Stage)
Pegboard Nerds @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Monstercat Stage)
- Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Go Berzerk
- Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Go Berzerk (Gammer Remix)
- Datsik & Virtual Riot - Nasty
- MORTEN - Hypnotized
- Ummet Ozcan - Showdown
- Barely Alive - Ca$h
- Miu ft. Ferris - See Me Coming
- Pegboard Nerds - New Style
- Pegboard Nerds - Here It Comes (Snavs & Toby Green Remix)
- Pegboard Nerds ft. Elizaveta - Hero
- Quintino - Carnival
- Pegboard Nerds & RaceCarBed - Trolls
- Pegboard Nerds & Snails - Deep In The Night (Barely Alive Remix)
- Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Move That Body
- w/ Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Move That Body (Soltan Remix)
- ID - ID
- not sorry & Wild Boyz! - Like This
- Pegboard Nerds ft. Splitbreed - High Roller
- Dyro & Goja - Alive
- The Brig & XOVOX & Michael White - Fat Boy
- Nick Martin - Sigma
- Knife Party & Tom Staar - Kraken (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
- Zomboy ft. KATO - Young & Dangerous
- Dirtyphonics X RIOT - Got Your Love
- Pegboard Nerds & Spyker ft. Elizaveta - Extraordinary
- Virtual Riot - Init
- Pegboard Nerds - Luigi's Mansion
- Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (Willy Joy Nu Metal Remix)
- Pegboard Nerds & Miu - Weaponize
- Pegboard Nerds - Emoji (Rogue Remix)
- w/ Pegboard Nerds - Emoji (VIP)
- Pegboard Nerds - BAMF (RIOT Remix)
- EH!DE & Soltan - Choopoon
- Quintino & Henry Fong - Money
- ID - ID
- Ghastly & NGHTMRE - End Of The Night
- Pegboard Nerds - Disconnected
- ID - ID
- Quiet Disorder - Rollin'
- Excision & Pegboard Nerds ft. Mayor Apeshit - Bring The Madness
- Pegboard Nerds - End Is Near (Fire In The Hole VIP)
- Queen - We Will Rock You
- Skrillex & Damian Marley - Make It Bun Dem (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
- Pegboard Nerds - ID
- Pegboard Nerds - Blackout
- Virtual Riot & Dubloadz - Juices (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
- Pegboard Nerds & Tristam - Razor Sharp (Vocal Mix)
