Pegboard Nerds @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Monstercat Stage)

  1. Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Go Berzerk
  2. Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Go Berzerk (Gammer Remix)
  3. Datsik & Virtual Riot - Nasty
  4. MORTEN - Hypnotized
  5. Ummet Ozcan - Showdown
  6. Barely Alive - Ca$h
  7. Miu ft. Ferris - See Me Coming
  8. Pegboard Nerds - New Style
  9. Pegboard Nerds - Here It Comes (Snavs & Toby Green Remix)
  10. Pegboard Nerds ft. Elizaveta - Hero
  11. Quintino - Carnival
  12. Pegboard Nerds & RaceCarBed - Trolls
  13. Pegboard Nerds & Snails - Deep In The Night (Barely Alive Remix)
  14. Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Move That Body
  15. w/ Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Move That Body (Soltan Remix)
  16. ID - ID
  17. not sorry & Wild Boyz! - Like This
  18. Pegboard Nerds ft. Splitbreed - High Roller
  19. Dyro & Goja - Alive
  20. The Brig & XOVOX & Michael White - Fat Boy
  21. Nick Martin - Sigma
  22. Knife Party & Tom Staar - Kraken (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
  23. Zomboy ft. KATO - Young & Dangerous
  24. Dirtyphonics X RIOT - Got Your Love
  25. Pegboard Nerds & Spyker ft. Elizaveta - Extraordinary
  26. Virtual Riot - Init
  27. Pegboard Nerds - Luigi's Mansion
  28. Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (Willy Joy Nu Metal Remix)
  29. Pegboard Nerds & Miu - Weaponize
  30. Pegboard Nerds - Emoji (Rogue Remix)
  31. w/ Pegboard Nerds - Emoji (VIP)
  32. Pegboard Nerds - BAMF (RIOT Remix)
  33. EH!DE & Soltan - Choopoon
  34. Quintino & Henry Fong - Money
  35. ID - ID
  36. Ghastly & NGHTMRE - End Of The Night
  37. Pegboard Nerds - Disconnected
  38. ID - ID
  39. Quiet Disorder - Rollin'
  40. Excision & Pegboard Nerds ft. Mayor Apeshit - Bring The Madness
  41. Pegboard Nerds - End Is Near (Fire In The Hole VIP)
  42. Queen - We Will Rock You
  43. Skrillex & Damian Marley - Make It Bun Dem (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
  44. Pegboard Nerds - ID
  45. Pegboard Nerds - Blackout
  46. Virtual Riot & Dubloadz - Juices (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
  47. Pegboard Nerds & Tristam - Razor Sharp (Vocal Mix)

