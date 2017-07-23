Home #Tomorrowland Video Seven Lions @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Monstercat Stage)
Seven Lions @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Monstercat Stage)

  1.  Seven Lions ft. Fiora - Days To Come
  2. w/ Seven Lions & Myon & Shane 54 ft. Tove Lo - Strangers
  3.  Maestro Harrell - Pandemik
  4.  Seven Lions ft. Vök - Creation
  5.  Seven Lions - ID
  6.  Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
  7.  w/ NGHTMRE & LOUDPVCK - Click Clack
  8.  Seven Lions & Kill The Noise - ID
  9. w/ Perpetuous Dreamer ft. Elles De Graaf - The Sound Of Goodbye
  10.  Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
  11.  Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
  12.  Andrew Rayel - Epiphany
  13. w/ Ellie Goulding - Lights (Acapella)
  14. w/ Seven Lions ft. Ellie Goulding - Don't Leave
  15.  Seven Lions ft. NÉONHÈART - Where I Won't Be Found
  16.  Blasterjaxx ft. Ghost Wars - Double Lives
  17.  Seven Lions & Illenium & Said The Sky ft. HALIENE - Rush Over Me
  18. w/ Seven Lions & Illenium & Said The Sky ft. HALIENE vs. Trivecta - Rush Over Me vs. Shatterpoint (Seven Lions Mashup)
  19. Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows
  20. Myon ft. Alissa Feudo - Omen In The Rain (Seven Lions Remix)
  21. Seven Lions & Echos - Cold Skin (Stonebank Remix)
  22. Seven Lions - Steps Of Deep Slumber
  23. LoaX & Dirty Ducks - Lockdown
  24. Seven Lions ft. Lights - Falling Away (Festival Mix)
  25. Seven Lions & Jason Ross ft. Paul Meany - Higher Love
  26. Sagi Abitbul & Guy Haliva - Stanga
  27. Seven Lions ft. Skyler Stonestreet - Freesol
  28. Barely Alive - Ca$h
  29. w/ FuntCase & Virtual Riot - Borg (Downlink Remix)
  30. Excision - The Paradox (Seven Lions & Dimibo Remix)
  31. Andrew Rayel - Tacadum
  32. Pane Mua - Power Stomp (Spag Heddy Remix)
  33. Seven Lions ft. Kerli - Worlds Apart

