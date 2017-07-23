Timmy Trumpet @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017
Timmy Trumpet @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017
- Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca (Live Edit)
- Dimatik & Monik & Carroch - Giratina
- w/ Rune RK - Calabria (Tool)
- w/ Timmy Trumpet - Freaks (Acapella)
- Marilyn Manson - The Beautiful People (Uberjak'd Psy Revibe)
- w/ Tag Team - Whoomp! (There It Is)
- GTA & TJR - Mic Check
- w/ Axwell - Barricade
- w/ Galantis - No Money (Acapella)
- GTA & TJR vs. Timmy Trumpet & SCNDl - Mic Check vs. Bleed (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- w/ Dave Till & Flaremode & Hard Lights - Drill Machine
- Alan Walker vs. Sash! vs. Olly James ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded vs. Ecuador (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - Power Hour
- ID - ID
- JDG & Samual James vs. Timmy Trumpet & Savage - Mumbai vs. Freak (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- Timmy Trumpet - Freaks
- w/ Timmy Trumpet - Freaks (W&W Bigroom Edit)
- MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg)
- Timmy Trumpet & Chardy - Hipsta
- Robert Miles vs. Hardwell - Children vs. Make The World Ours (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- Darude vs. Timmy Trumpet & MAKJ vs. MOTi ft. Andrew W.K. - Sandstorm vs. Party Till We Die vs. Valencia (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- Nirvana vs. Tiesto & Tony Junior - Smells Like Teen Spirit vs. Get Down (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- Blur - Song 2
- w/ The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- Timmy Trumpet & Krunk! - Al Pacino
- Zedd & Alessia Cara vs. REGGIO & ANG - Stay vs. Shift (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami (Jay Cosmic Remix)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (ID Remix)
- Timmy Trumpet vs. Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Oracle vs. Scared To Be Lonely (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- Dzeko & Torres vs. Clean Bandit ft. Delaney Jane & Zara Larsson - L'amour Toujours vs. Symphony (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- The Prodigy vs. Tiesto & Seveen - Omen vs. Boom (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- Tiësto - Adagio For Strings (Timmy Trumpet Edit)
- ID - ID
- Carnage & Timmy Trumpet vs. Linkin Park - PSY Or DIE vs. Numb (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- AC/DC vs. Firebeatz - Thunderstruck vs. Bazooka (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- Kygo & Selena Gomez vs. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman vs. Steve Angello - It Ain't Me vs. Payback (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)
- Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko - Dragon (Infinity Live Edit)
- ID - ID
