Timmy Trumpet @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017

Carnage ft. Timmy Trumpet & KSHMR - Toca (Live Edit)

Dimatik & Monik & Carroch - Giratina

w/ Rune RK - Calabria (Tool)

w/ Timmy Trumpet - Freaks (Acapella)

Marilyn Manson - The Beautiful People (Uberjak'd Psy Revibe)

w/ Tag Team - Whoomp! (There It Is)

GTA & TJR - Mic Check

w/ Axwell - Barricade

w/ Galantis - No Money (Acapella)

GTA & TJR vs. Timmy Trumpet & SCNDl - Mic Check vs. Bleed (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

w/ Dave Till & Flaremode & Hard Lights - Drill Machine

Alan Walker vs. Sash! vs. Olly James ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded vs. Ecuador (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - Power Hour

ID - ID

JDG & Samual James vs. Timmy Trumpet & Savage - Mumbai vs. Freak (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

Timmy Trumpet - Freaks

w/ Timmy Trumpet - Freaks (W&W Bigroom Edit)

MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg)

Timmy Trumpet & Chardy - Hipsta

Robert Miles vs. Hardwell - Children vs. Make The World Ours (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

Darude vs. Timmy Trumpet & MAKJ vs. MOTi ft. Andrew W.K. - Sandstorm vs. Party Till We Die vs. Valencia (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

Nirvana vs. Tiesto & Tony Junior - Smells Like Teen Spirit vs. Get Down (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

Blur - Song 2

w/ The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

Timmy Trumpet & Krunk! - Al Pacino

Zedd & Alessia Cara vs. REGGIO & ANG - Stay vs. Shift (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami (Jay Cosmic Remix)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (ID Remix)

Timmy Trumpet vs. Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Oracle vs. Scared To Be Lonely (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

Dzeko & Torres vs. Clean Bandit ft. Delaney Jane & Zara Larsson - L'amour Toujours vs. Symphony (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

The Prodigy vs. Tiesto & Seveen - Omen vs. Boom (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

Tiësto - Adagio For Strings (Timmy Trumpet Edit)

ID - ID

Carnage & Timmy Trumpet vs. Linkin Park - PSY Or DIE vs. Numb (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

AC/DC vs. Firebeatz - Thunderstruck vs. Bazooka (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

Kygo & Selena Gomez vs. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman vs. Steve Angello - It Ain't Me vs. Payback (Timmy Trumpet Mashup)

Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko - Dragon (Infinity Live Edit)