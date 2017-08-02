Home #Tomorrowland Video Yves V & Regi @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Smash The House Stage)
Yves V & Regi @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Smash The House Stage)

Yves V & Regi @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2017 (Smash The House Stage)

  1.  Human Resource - Dominator
  2.  w/ Rhythm Controll - My House (In Beginning, There Was Jack... Acapella)
  3.  w/ Diplo & AutoErotique - Waist Time
  4.  Milk Inc. - La Vache
  5.  w/ ID - ID
  6.  Papa Roach - Last Resort
  7.  w/ Maestro Harrell & NoTech - Zantar
  8.  Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Heyder Remix)
  9.  w/ Garmiani - Bomb A Drop
  10.  Public Domain - Operation Blade
  11.  w/ Wolfpack & Warp Brothers - Phatt Bass 2016
  12.  Showtek ft. We Are Loud & Sonny Wilson - Booyah
  13.  w/ Krunk! & Dirt Cheap - Panic
  14.  Mightyfools & Niels Van Gogh vs. Dizzee Rascal & Armand Van Helden - Pullover Bonkers (Regi Mashup)
  15.  Sebastian Ingrosso ft. MGMT - Kidsos (Tool)
  16. w/ Yves V - Octagon
  17.  Borgore & Caked Up - Tomahawk
  18.  W&W vs. Daddy Yankee ft. Chuck Nash - Put 'Em Up vs. Gasolina (Hardwell UMF 2017 Mashup)
  19.  Armin van Buuren vs. Human Resource - Dominator (TWIIG Remix)
  20.  Yves V - Find Your Soul
  21.  KAAZE vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Triplet Is Shining (Tom Swoon Tape-Up)
  22.  Eric Prydz - Pjanoo
  23. w/ John Newman - Love Me Again (Acapella)
  24. w/ JOYRYDE - Hot Drum
  25.  Martin Garrix & Brooks - Byte
  26. w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
  27.  TAQO - La Trompetta (Regi Edit)
  28. w/ Masters At Work - Work (Acapella)
  29.  Da Hool - Meet Her At The Love Parade (Laidback Luke Melbourne Bootleg)
  30. w/ Yves V & Laidback Luke ft. Hawkboy - To The Beat
  31.  DMX vs. Clockwork - Squad Up In Here (Hardwell & Dannic Mashup)
  32. w/ Sander van Doorn & Yves V - Direct Dizko
  33.  Fatman Scoop - Faithful Punk (ilektrify Bootleg)
  34. w/ Alvaro & Dirtcaps - Dagga
  35.  Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson - Symphony
  36. w/ Bingo Players - Rattle
  37. w/ Zedd & Lucky Date ft. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Everybody Fuckin Jump Acapella)
  38. w/ Curbi - Equals
  39.  Daft Punk - Aerodynamic
  40. w/ Deorro & J-Trick - Rambo (Let's Get Fuckin' Crazy Acapella)
  41. w/ Yves V & Sidney Samson - Magic
  42.  The Doors - Riders On The Storm
  43. w/ ID - ID
  44.  Oasis - Wonderwall (Chuckie We Will Rock You Mash Up)
  45. w/ Abel Ramos & Albert Neve - Flat Beat
  46.  Nari & Milani - Atom
  47. w/ Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire (Acapella)
  48. w/ W&W & Headhunterz - Shocker
  49.  Yves V vs. Skytech & Fafaq - Fever
  50.  W&W & Hardwell & Lil Jon - Live The Night
  51.  David Guetta vs. Hardwell & Joey Dale - Lovers On Arcadia (Les Mecs Bootleg)
  52.  AC/DC - Highway To Hell
  53. w/ DVBBS & VINAI - Raveology
  54. w/ Yves V & Regi ft. Mitch Crown - Wait Till Tomorrow (2017 Remix)
  55.  Yves V vs. ENUR - Manga Calabria (SikDuo Edit)
  56.  Yves V vs. Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman - Daylight
  57. w/ Alesso & Sebastian Ingrosso ft. Ryan Tedder - Calling (Lose My Mind) (Acapella)
  58.  Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash ft. John Martin vs. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Reload vs. Starboy (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  59.  Regi - Where Did You Go (Summer Love) (Kumir Remix)
  60.  Yves V & Marc Benjamin - Blow
  61. w/ Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber & MØ - Cold Water (Acapella)
  62.  Fedde Le Grand & Sultan & Ned Shepard vs. Tujamo & Danny Avila - No Good Cream (ilektrify Mashup)
  63. w/ Yves V & Blasterjaxx - That Big
  64.  Doctor P - Tetris
  65. w/ The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (Hardwell & Sephyx Remix)
  66.  Desiigner vs. Valentino Khan - Panda vs. Lunchbox (The Chainsmokers Mashup)
  67. w/ Yellow Claw - Run Away (Valentino Khan Remix)
  68.  Sandro Silva & D.O.D vs. Iceland - Chasing Vikings (Ignazzio & DIMARO Mashup)
  69. w/ Showtek ft. Vassy - Satisfied

