Concerti

Zatox @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Freedom Stage) (Weekend 2)

ZATOX AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 29, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  • Zatox - ID
  • Bon Jovi - It's My Life
  • w/ Zatox - My Life
  • Zatox - A New Dimension
  • Zatox - Indigo 2017
  • Zatox - For Ever
  • Tatanka & Zatox - Gangsta (DNA Gvngsta Psystyle Edit)
  • Audiofreq - Warcry
  • w/ Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee) (Acapella)
  • Gigi D'Agostino - L'Amour Toujours (I'll Fly With You) (Zany Rework)
  • w/ Zatox ft. Dave Revan - Monster
  • Zatox - Unstoppable
  • Zatox & Kronos ft. Dave Revan - Kings Of The Front Row
  • w/ Queen - We Will Rock You
  • Zatox - ID
  • D-Block & S-te-Fan vs. High Voltage - Kingdom Shiverz (D-Block & S-te-Fan Mashup)
  • Zatox & MC Villain - Warning (2018 Edit)
  • Zatox & Le Shuuk - Basswall
  • w/ Wild Motherfuckers - Natural Born Raver
  • Zatox - Rumble In The Jungle
  • Zazafront - Dikke Vette Bassplaat (Defqon.1 2016 Edit)
  • Zenith vs. Mauro Picotto - I'm Your Proximus (Zatox Bootleg)
  • Zatox - ID
  • w/ The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)
  • Chain Reaction vs. Nirvana vs. Pavo & Zany - The Record Breaking (TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy Mashup)
  • Zatox - Survive
  • Cesqeaux & Aazar - Booty Time (Yellow Claw & Stoltenhoff Remix)
  • Zatox & Mario Più - Mas Experience
  • Guru Josh Project - Infinity (Zatox Remix)
  • Zatox & Dave Revan - Hardstyle Anytime
  • w/ Audiofreq - Stampede
  • DJ Snake - Propaganda
  • w/ Krewella X DISKORD - Beggars (Zatox Remix)
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. Technoboy & Isaac vs. MAKJ & Lil Jon - Otherside vs. Digital Playground vs . Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg) (Zatox Mashup)
  • Zatox - ID
  • Zatox vs. HWS Origins - Zombivilization
  • Alphaville vs. Headhunterz - Forever Young vs. Rock Civilization (Zatox Mashup)

