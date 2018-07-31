Zatox @ Tomorrowland Belgium 2018 (Freedom Stage) (Weekend 2)
ZATOX AT TOMORROWLAND IN BOOM (BELGIUM) - JUL 29, 2018 - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Zatox - ID
- Bon Jovi - It's My Life
- w/ Zatox - My Life
- Zatox - A New Dimension
- Zatox - Indigo 2017
- Zatox - For Ever
- Tatanka & Zatox - Gangsta (DNA Gvngsta Psystyle Edit)
- Audiofreq - Warcry
- w/ Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee) (Acapella)
- Gigi D'Agostino - L'Amour Toujours (I'll Fly With You) (Zany Rework)
- w/ Zatox ft. Dave Revan - Monster
- Zatox - Unstoppable
- Zatox & Kronos ft. Dave Revan - Kings Of The Front Row
- w/ Queen - We Will Rock You
- Zatox - ID
- D-Block & S-te-Fan vs. High Voltage - Kingdom Shiverz (D-Block & S-te-Fan Mashup)
- Zatox & MC Villain - Warning (2018 Edit)
- Zatox & Le Shuuk - Basswall
- w/ Wild Motherfuckers - Natural Born Raver
- Zatox - Rumble In The Jungle
- Zazafront - Dikke Vette Bassplaat (Defqon.1 2016 Edit)
- Zenith vs. Mauro Picotto - I'm Your Proximus (Zatox Bootleg)
- Zatox - ID
- w/ The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)
- Chain Reaction vs. Nirvana vs. Pavo & Zany - The Record Breaking (TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy Mashup)
- Zatox - Survive
- Cesqeaux & Aazar - Booty Time (Yellow Claw & Stoltenhoff Remix)
- Zatox & Mario Più - Mas Experience
- Guru Josh Project - Infinity (Zatox Remix)
- Zatox & Dave Revan - Hardstyle Anytime
- w/ Audiofreq - Stampede
- DJ Snake - Propaganda
- w/ Krewella X DISKORD - Beggars (Zatox Remix)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers vs. Technoboy & Isaac vs. MAKJ & Lil Jon - Otherside vs. Digital Playground vs . Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg) (Zatox Mashup)
- Zatox - ID
- Zatox vs. HWS Origins - Zombivilization
- Alphaville vs. Headhunterz - Forever Young vs. Rock Civilization (Zatox Mashup)
