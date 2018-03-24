Hardwell Live at Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018
Hardwell @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)
- Hardwell - ID
- Hardwell & Steve Aoki - ID
- w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
- w/ TJR ft. Savage - We Wanna Party (Acapella)
- Hardwell & Afrojack ft. MC Ambush - Hands Up
- w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness (Acapella)
- w/ Fatman Scoop ft. Crooklyn Clan - Be Faithful (Put Your Hands Up) (Hardwell Edit)
- w/ Faith Evans - Love Like This Before
- w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness
- Kid Cudi ft. MGMT - Pursuit Of Happiness (Steve Aoki Remix)
- w/ Deorro & J-Trick - Rambo (Let's Get Fuckin' Crazy Acapella)
- w/ Sansixto & Max Adrian & Aftermarket - Stellar
- VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave
- w/ DVBBS & VINAI - Raveology (Never Stop The Fuckin Rave Acapella)
- w/ SICK INDIVIDUALS & Maddix - ID
- Hardwell & John Christian - ID
- w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acapella)
- w/ Daft Punk - Around The World (Acapella)
- Quintino & Mightyfools - G Thing
- Maddix - Get Another Way
- w/ Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle (Acapella)
- w/ TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation (Acapella)
- Maddix & Junior vs. Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd vs. Chardy & Kronic - Trabanca vs. Apollo (Hardwell Mashup)
- ID - ID
- w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
- Throttle - Baddest Behaviour (ID Remix)
- w/ Skrillex & Damian Marley - Make It Bun Dem (Acapella)
- Hardwell ft. Harrison - Earthquake
- w/ Spankox - To The Club (HOOX Remix)
- Eminem - Lose Yourself (Blasterjaxx Bootleg)
- w/ Olly James & Maddix - ID
- Hardwell & Blasterjaxx - Bigroom Never Dies
- w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
- Hardwell & W&W vs. Mightyfools vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Live The Night vs. Footrocker vs. Fall Into The Sky (Hardwell Mashup)
- w/ Hardwell & KSHMR ft. Jarrad Kritzstein - Power
- The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- w/ Mike Cervello & Yellow Claw - Like This
- Hardwell & KAAZE - This Is Love
- w/ MAKJ - Generic (Put Your Fuckin Hands Up Acapella)
- w/ Maurice West & SaberZ - Rhythm Of The Night (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Bingo Players - Buzzcut (1, 2, 3, Go Acapella)
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Vini Vici & Cherrymoontrax - House Of House
- w/ Hardwell ft. Mitch Crown - Call Me A Spaceman
- w/ MAKJ & Henry Fong - Encore (Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
- w/ Hardwell & W&W - Jumper (Acapella)
- w/ Olly James - Soulja
- ID - ID
- w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome To Miami Acapella)
- w/ Darude - Sandstorm
- w/ 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat (Acapella)
- w/ 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat (Aazar Edit)
- Cascada - Everytime We Touch (Hardwell & Maurice West Remix)
- Hardwell vs. VINAI - ID
- w/ Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Acapella)
- w/ R3hab & Deorro - Flashlight (Uno Dos Tres Woow Acapella)
- w/ Hardwell & Timmy Trumpet - The Underground
- w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Put Your Hands Up, Put Your Fucking Hands Up Acapella)
- Drake - God's Plan
- w/ Yellow Claw - Dog Off (Hardwell Edit)
- w/ Yellow Claw - Dog Off
- Hardwell & Wildstylez ft. KiFi - Shine A Light
- w/ Hard Driver - Welcome (Acapella)
