Concerti

Hardwell Live at Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018

Hardwell @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)

  1. Hardwell - ID
  2. Hardwell & Steve Aoki - ID
  3. w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)
  4. w/ TJR ft. Savage - We Wanna Party (Acapella)
  5. Hardwell & Afrojack ft. MC Ambush - Hands Up
  6. w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness (Acapella)
  7. w/ Fatman Scoop ft. Crooklyn Clan - Be Faithful (Put Your Hands Up) (Hardwell Edit)
  8. w/ Faith Evans - Love Like This Before
  9. w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness
  10. Kid Cudi ft. MGMT - Pursuit Of Happiness (Steve Aoki Remix)
  11. w/ Deorro & J-Trick - Rambo (Let's Get Fuckin' Crazy Acapella)
  12. w/ Sansixto & Max Adrian & Aftermarket - Stellar
  13. VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave
  14. w/ DVBBS & VINAI - Raveology (Never Stop The Fuckin Rave Acapella)
  15. w/ SICK INDIVIDUALS & Maddix - ID
  16. Hardwell & John Christian - ID
  17. w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acapella)
  18. w/ Daft Punk - Around The World (Acapella)
  19. Quintino & Mightyfools - G Thing
  20. Maddix - Get Another Way
  21. w/ Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle (Acapella)
  22. w/ TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation (Acapella)
  23. Maddix & Junior vs. Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd vs. Chardy & Kronic - Trabanca vs. Apollo (Hardwell Mashup)
  24. ID - ID
  25. w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
  26. Throttle - Baddest Behaviour (ID Remix)
  27. w/ Skrillex & Damian Marley - Make It Bun Dem (Acapella)
  28. Hardwell ft. Harrison - Earthquake
  29. w/ Spankox - To The Club (HOOX Remix)
  30. Eminem - Lose Yourself (Blasterjaxx Bootleg)
  31. w/ Olly James & Maddix - ID
  32. Hardwell & Blasterjaxx - Bigroom Never Dies
  33. w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix)
  34. Hardwell & W&W vs. Mightyfools vs. Zedd & Lucky Date - Live The Night vs. Footrocker vs. Fall Into The Sky (Hardwell Mashup)
  35. w/ Hardwell & KSHMR ft. Jarrad Kritzstein - Power
  36. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
  37. w/ Mike Cervello & Yellow Claw - Like This
  38. Hardwell & KAAZE - This Is Love
  39. w/ MAKJ - Generic (Put Your Fuckin Hands Up Acapella)
  40. w/ Maurice West & SaberZ - Rhythm Of The Night (Instrumental Mix)
  41. w/ Bingo Players - Buzzcut (1, 2, 3, Go Acapella)
  42. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Vini Vici & Cherrymoontrax - House Of House
  43. w/ Hardwell ft. Mitch Crown - Call Me A Spaceman
  44. w/ MAKJ & Henry Fong - Encore (Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
  45. w/ Hardwell & W&W - Jumper (Acapella)
  46. w/ Olly James - Soulja
  47. ID - ID
  48. w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome To Miami Acapella)
  49. w/ Darude - Sandstorm
  50. w/ 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat (Acapella)
  51. w/ 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat (Aazar Edit)
  52. Cascada - Everytime We Touch (Hardwell & Maurice West Remix)
  53. Hardwell vs. VINAI - ID
  54. w/ Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Acapella)
  55. w/ R3hab & Deorro - Flashlight (Uno Dos Tres Woow Acapella)
  56. w/ Hardwell & Timmy Trumpet - The Underground
  57. w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Put Your Hands Up, Put Your Fucking Hands Up Acapella)
  58. Drake - God's Plan
  59. w/ Yellow Claw - Dog Off (Hardwell Edit)
  60. w/ Yellow Claw - Dog Off
  61. Hardwell & Wildstylez ft. KiFi - Shine A Light
  62. w/ Hard Driver - Welcome (Acapella)

Ultra Music Festival

