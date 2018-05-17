ANNA vinyl DJ set @ Les Pavillons des Etangs for Cercle

ANNA @ Cercle DJ Set, Les Pavillons des Etangs, France 2018-02-12

01. ANNA - The Dansant [KOMPAKT]

[04:47] Jon Hester - Cypher [LES ENFANTS TERRIBLES]

[07:58] ANNA - Hidden Beauties [KOMPAKT EXTRA]

[12:32] Joran Van Pol - Return [MINUS]

[16:20] Carl Craig ft. Innerzone Orchestra - At Les (Christian Smith Hypnotica Remix) [TALKIN LOUD]

[21:55] Aleksi Perala - UK74R1409047 (Len Faki Deepspace Mix) [LFRMX004]

[25:57] Truncate - 7_1 (Ambivalent Remix) [TRUNCATE]

[28:30] Laurent Garnier - Crispy Bacon [F COM]

[31:55] Johannes Heil - By Night (Part Three) [ODD EVEN]

[35:50] ID - ID

[38:00] Bastinov - Wormhole [ETRURIA BEAT]

[41:45] Setaoc Mass & Cleric - Subconcious Life [CLERGY]

[44:08] Ambivalent - Daylights [COCOON]

w/ Regal - Acid Is The Answer (Acid Is The Answer) [INVOLVE]

[49:00] Regal - Acid Is The Answer [INVOLVE]

[53:05] ID - ID

[57:35] Philipp Gorbachev ft. Polina - 5th New Century (Len Faki Hardspace Mix) [LF RMX]

[61:00] Antigone & Ø [Phase] - Icosahedron Flood [TOKEN]

[64:05] Agoria - La Onzime Marche (Phil Kieran Remix) [PIAS]