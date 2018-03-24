Axwell Λ Ingrosso @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso - ID
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Sun Is Shining (Acapella)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kinnda - How Do You Feel Right Now
- Moksi & D.O.D - Higher (ID Remix)
- w/ Drop Department & SuitStatic - Manea
- w/ Ingrosso & LIOHN & Salvatore - FLAGS!
- w/ Wiwek & Gregor Salto - On Your Mark (Acapella)
- Garmiani ft. Julimar Santos - Fogo
- w/ Sean Paul - Get Busy
- Swedish House Mafia - Greyhound (Garmiani Remix)
- w/ Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
- Antoine Delvig & Felicity vs. CamelPhat & Elderbrook & Tom Staar - Jack That Body vs. Cola (Axwell Mashup)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso feat. Pharrell Williams vs. Ed Sheeran - Dream Bigger vs. Shape Of You (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- w/ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar (Acapella)
- ID - ID
- w/ Sebastian Ingrosso - Dark River (Festival Version)
- w/ Drake - God's Plan
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kid Ink - I Love You
- w/ Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko - Forever
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Trevor Guthrie - Dreamer
- w/ Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - In My Mind (Axwell Mix)
- Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Alesso ft. Ryan Tedder - Laktos is Calling (Sebastian Ingrosso Edit)
- w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child (Acapella)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dawn
- w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Alesso ft. Ryan Tedder - Calling (Lose My Mind) (Acapella)
- Axwell & Shapov - Belong (Axwell & Years Remode)
- w/ Candi Staton - You Got The Love (Acapella)
- w/ Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Acapella)
- Axwell - Barricade
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know
- The Fugees vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Killing Me Softly vs. Sun Is Shining (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)
- w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - On My Way
- w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash & John Martin vs. Green Velvet & Nicky Romero - Reload vs. Flash (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
- w/ Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself (Acapella)
