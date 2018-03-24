Home Video
Axwell Λ Ingrosso @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)
Concerti

Axwell Λ Ingrosso @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)

  1. Axwell Λ Ingrosso - ID
  2. w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Sun Is Shining (Acapella)
  3. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kinnda - How Do You Feel Right Now
  4. Moksi & D.O.D - Higher (ID Remix)
  5. w/ Drop Department & SuitStatic - Manea
  6. w/ Ingrosso & LIOHN & Salvatore - FLAGS!
  7. w/ Wiwek & Gregor Salto - On Your Mark (Acapella)
  8. Garmiani ft. Julimar Santos - Fogo
  9. w/ Sean Paul - Get Busy
  10. Swedish House Mafia - Greyhound (Garmiani Remix)
  11. w/ Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
  12. Antoine Delvig & Felicity vs. CamelPhat & Elderbrook & Tom Staar - Jack That Body vs. Cola (Axwell Mashup)
  13. Axwell Λ Ingrosso feat. Pharrell Williams vs. Ed Sheeran - Dream Bigger vs. Shape Of You (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  14. w/ Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar (Acapella)
  15. ID - ID
  16. w/ Sebastian Ingrosso - Dark River (Festival Version)
  17. w/ Drake - God's Plan
  18. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kid Ink - I Love You
  19. w/ Martin Garrix & Matisse & Sadko - Forever
  20. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Trevor Guthrie - Dreamer
  21. w/ Ivan Gough & Feenixpawl ft. Georgi Kay - In My Mind (Axwell Mix)
  22. Sebastian Ingrosso vs. Alesso ft. Ryan Tedder - Laktos is Calling (Sebastian Ingrosso Edit)
  23. w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child (Acapella)
  24. Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dawn
  25. w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Alesso ft. Ryan Tedder - Calling (Lose My Mind) (Acapella)
  26. Axwell & Shapov - Belong (Axwell & Years Remode)
  27. w/ Candi Staton - You Got The Love (Acapella)
  28. w/ Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Acapella)
  29. Axwell - Barricade
  30. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know
  31. The Fugees vs. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - Killing Me Softly vs. Sun Is Shining (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  32. The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance)
  33. w/ Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Vargas & Lagola - On My Way
  34. w/ Sebastian Ingrosso & Tommy Trash & John Martin vs. Green Velvet & Nicky Romero - Reload vs. Flash (Axwell Λ Ingrosso Mashup)
  35. w/ Alesso vs. OneRepublic - If I Lose Myself (Acapella)

