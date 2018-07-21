Carl Cox @ Château de Chambord for Cercle

The king Carl Cox playing a unique DJ set in the beautiful Château de Chambord for Cercle. Subscribe our channel for more videos: http://bit.ly/2BINQUh ☞ Carl Cox https://www.facebook.com/carlcox247/ Special thanks to the Château de Chambord. Feel free to follow this magnificent chateau: https://www.facebook.com/lechateaudechambord/ https://www.instagram.com/chateaudechambord/ ____ Video credits: Artist: Carl Cox Venue: Château de Chambord Produced by Cercle Producers: Derek Barbolla & Philippe Tuchmann Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla Directors of photography: Anatole Vaillant, Jérémie Tridard, Haytham Omar. Photographers: Maxime Chermat & Jacob Khrist Drone: Alexis Olas Sound Engineer: Charles Dumaire & Timothée Renard assisted by Aurélien Moisan Light Engineer: Quentin Enguerrand & Silver General stage manager: Fabrice Marchand Technical partner (sound, light, truss): FL Group Special thanks to Château de Chambord team (Jean d'Haussonville, Cecilie de Saint Venant, Isaure de Verneuil, Fréderic Villerot & Jonathan) ______ Follow us on http://www.cercle.live