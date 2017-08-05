Home Video
Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2017 - Power Hour

  1. TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - Power Hour
  2. Ran-D - #MyWay (ANDY SVGE Remix)
  3. Chain Reaction - Answers (Adaro Remix)
  4. Activator & Kronos - Satana (Zatox Remix)
  5. Sub Zero Project - The Project
  6. Sub Zero Project & GLDY LX - Basstrain (Q Logo Edit)
  7. Coone & Zatox - F.T.F.M.F.
  8. Zatox - Rumble In The Jungle
  9. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
  10. Evil Activities - God Damn Noise
  11. Radium - Rockin Fire
  12. De Sjonnies - Dans Je De Hele Nacht Met Mij (Dr. Rude XQ Holland DJ Tool)
  13. Ard Und Jorn - 16 (Ruthless & LNY TNZ Remix)
  14. Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (Dr. Rude Power Hour Edit)
  15. Sunbeam - Outside World (Dr Phunk 2017 Edit)
  16. The Trashcan - Surfin Bird (D-Fence Power Hour Edit)
  17. N-Vitral pres. Bombsquad - Don't Fuck With The Squad
  18. Queen - We Will Rock You
  19. Gunz For Hire - Executioner Style
  20. Crypsis & Sasha F - Get Hit (Alpha² Remix)
  21. Digital Punk & ANDY SVGE - Hit Me With The Hard
  22. Sub Zero Project & Sub Sonik - Ready For This
  23. Da Tweekaz & Sub Zero Project vs. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of DRKNSS
  24. Frontliner & Max Enforcer - On The Go
  25. D-Block & S-te-Fan - Sound Of The Thunder
  26. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (LNY TNZ Remix)
  27. Zazafront - Dikke Vette Bassplaat (Defqon.1 2016 Edit)
  28. Excision & Trampa - Rise Up & Headbanga
  29. Dr. Peacock - Trip To Ireland
  30. Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction
  31. Zatox & MC Villain - Action
  32. MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg)
  33. D-Fence & AngerNoizer - Breek De Tent Af
  34. Nosferatu & Ophidian - Psychiatric Ass
  35. Masoko Solo - Pessa Pessa
  36. Yellow Claw & The Opposites - Thunder (Evil Activities & E-Life Remix)
  37. DJ Mad Dog - Welcome Down
  38. Nosferatu & Endymion - Drunk With A Gun (Evil Activities Remix)
  39. Bodylotion - Always Hardcore
  40. Unexist - Attack (DJ Mad Dog Remix)
  41. DJ Paul Elstak & Dr Phunk ft. Jebroer - Kind van de Duivel
  42. Outsiders & The Darkraver x Jebroer - Helicopter
  43. Paul Elstak - Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix / Gammer Edit)
  44. Dune - Hardcore Vibes (The Viper Edit)
  45. Dune - Can't Stop Raving (The Viper & Evil Activities Remix)
  46. Da Tweekaz - Little Red Riding Hood
  47. Endymion & Bass Chaserz - Dance With The Wolves
  48. Frequencerz & Tartaros ft. Mc Jeff - Wolfpack
  49. The Pitcher ft. Slim Shore - This Is Who We Are
  50. Showtek - We Live For The Music (Noisecontrollers Remix)
  51. Frontliner - Weekend Warriors (Defqon.1 Anthem 2013)
  52. Faithless - Insomnia
  53. D-Block & S-te-Fan - Takin' Off (2014 Edit)
  54. Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)
  55. Zatox & Le Shuuk - Basswall
  56. Ran-D - Zombie
  57. Warface & Frequencerz - Menace (D-Sturb Remix)
  58. Frequencerz & Bass Chaserz - Renegades
  59. Neroz - Pinsir
  60. Break Zero - 1 2 3 4
  61. Celine Dion - My Heart Will Go On (Titanic OST)
  62. Endymion - Gladiator
  63. Furyan & Angerfist - HOAX
  64. Nosferatu & Evil Activities - Sanctity Inside
  65. Evil Activities & DJ Mad Dog - 911
  66. DJ J.D.A. - Voel Je Die Bass (N-Vitral Quick Edit)
  67. Project Omeaga - Prednison Attack (N-Vitral Remix)
  68. AngerNoizer - De Moeder
  69. Hellfish - I'm Not Leaving
  70. Art Of Fighters - Goodbye (See You Next Time)
  71. Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman - Time To Say Goodbye (Con Te Partirò)

