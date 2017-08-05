Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2017 | POWER HOUR

TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - Power Hour

Ran-D - #MyWay (ANDY SVGE Remix)

Chain Reaction - Answers (Adaro Remix)

Activator & Kronos - Satana (Zatox Remix)

Sub Zero Project - The Project

Sub Zero Project & GLDY LX - Basstrain (Q Logo Edit)

Coone & Zatox - F.T.F.M.F.

Zatox - Rumble In The Jungle

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Evil Activities - God Damn Noise

Radium - Rockin Fire

De Sjonnies - Dans Je De Hele Nacht Met Mij (Dr. Rude XQ Holland DJ Tool)

Ard Und Jorn - 16 (Ruthless & LNY TNZ Remix)

Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (Dr. Rude Power Hour Edit)

Sunbeam - Outside World (Dr Phunk 2017 Edit)

The Trashcan - Surfin Bird (D-Fence Power Hour Edit)

N-Vitral pres. Bombsquad - Don't Fuck With The Squad

Queen - We Will Rock You

Gunz For Hire - Executioner Style

Crypsis & Sasha F - Get Hit (Alpha² Remix)

Digital Punk & ANDY SVGE - Hit Me With The Hard

Sub Zero Project & Sub Sonik - Ready For This

Da Tweekaz & Sub Zero Project vs. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of DRKNSS

Frontliner & Max Enforcer - On The Go

D-Block & S-te-Fan - Sound Of The Thunder

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (LNY TNZ Remix)

Zazafront - Dikke Vette Bassplaat (Defqon.1 2016 Edit)

Excision & Trampa - Rise Up & Headbanga

Dr. Peacock - Trip To Ireland

Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction

Zatox & MC Villain - Action

MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg)

D-Fence & AngerNoizer - Breek De Tent Af

Nosferatu & Ophidian - Psychiatric Ass

Masoko Solo - Pessa Pessa

Yellow Claw & The Opposites - Thunder (Evil Activities & E-Life Remix)

DJ Mad Dog - Welcome Down

Nosferatu & Endymion - Drunk With A Gun (Evil Activities Remix)

Bodylotion - Always Hardcore

Unexist - Attack (DJ Mad Dog Remix)

DJ Paul Elstak & Dr Phunk ft. Jebroer - Kind van de Duivel

Outsiders & The Darkraver x Jebroer - Helicopter

Paul Elstak - Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix / Gammer Edit)

Dune - Hardcore Vibes (The Viper Edit)

Dune - Can't Stop Raving (The Viper & Evil Activities Remix)

Da Tweekaz - Little Red Riding Hood

Endymion & Bass Chaserz - Dance With The Wolves

Frequencerz & Tartaros ft. Mc Jeff - Wolfpack

The Pitcher ft. Slim Shore - This Is Who We Are

Showtek - We Live For The Music (Noisecontrollers Remix)

Frontliner - Weekend Warriors (Defqon.1 Anthem 2013)

Faithless - Insomnia

D-Block & S-te-Fan - Takin' Off (2014 Edit)

Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)

Zatox & Le Shuuk - Basswall

Ran-D - Zombie

Warface & Frequencerz - Menace (D-Sturb Remix)

Frequencerz & Bass Chaserz - Renegades

Neroz - Pinsir

Break Zero - 1 2 3 4

Celine Dion - My Heart Will Go On (Titanic OST)

Endymion - Gladiator

Furyan & Angerfist - HOAX

Nosferatu & Evil Activities - Sanctity Inside

Evil Activities & DJ Mad Dog - 911

DJ J.D.A. - Voel Je Die Bass (N-Vitral Quick Edit)

Project Omeaga - Prednison Attack (N-Vitral Remix)

AngerNoizer - De Moeder

Hellfish - I'm Not Leaving

Art Of Fighters - Goodbye (See You Next Time)