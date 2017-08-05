Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2017 | POWER HOUR
Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2017 - Power Hour
- TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & Isaac - Power Hour
- Ran-D - #MyWay (ANDY SVGE Remix)
- Chain Reaction - Answers (Adaro Remix)
- Activator & Kronos - Satana (Zatox Remix)
- Sub Zero Project - The Project
- Sub Zero Project & GLDY LX - Basstrain (Q Logo Edit)
- Coone & Zatox - F.T.F.M.F.
- Zatox - Rumble In The Jungle
- Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Evil Activities - God Damn Noise
- Radium - Rockin Fire
- De Sjonnies - Dans Je De Hele Nacht Met Mij (Dr. Rude XQ Holland DJ Tool)
- Ard Und Jorn - 16 (Ruthless & LNY TNZ Remix)
- Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (Dr. Rude Power Hour Edit)
- Sunbeam - Outside World (Dr Phunk 2017 Edit)
- The Trashcan - Surfin Bird (D-Fence Power Hour Edit)
- N-Vitral pres. Bombsquad - Don't Fuck With The Squad
- Queen - We Will Rock You
- Gunz For Hire - Executioner Style
- Crypsis & Sasha F - Get Hit (Alpha² Remix)
- Digital Punk & ANDY SVGE - Hit Me With The Hard
- Sub Zero Project & Sub Sonik - Ready For This
- Da Tweekaz & Sub Zero Project vs. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of DRKNSS
- Frontliner & Max Enforcer - On The Go
- D-Block & S-te-Fan - Sound Of The Thunder
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) (LNY TNZ Remix)
- Zazafront - Dikke Vette Bassplaat (Defqon.1 2016 Edit)
- Excision & Trampa - Rise Up & Headbanga
- Dr. Peacock - Trip To Ireland
- Benny Benassi pres. The Biz - Satisfaction
- Zatox & MC Villain - Action
- MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Zatox Hardstyle Bootleg)
- D-Fence & AngerNoizer - Breek De Tent Af
- Nosferatu & Ophidian - Psychiatric Ass
- Masoko Solo - Pessa Pessa
- Yellow Claw & The Opposites - Thunder (Evil Activities & E-Life Remix)
- DJ Mad Dog - Welcome Down
- Nosferatu & Endymion - Drunk With A Gun (Evil Activities Remix)
- Bodylotion - Always Hardcore
- Unexist - Attack (DJ Mad Dog Remix)
- DJ Paul Elstak & Dr Phunk ft. Jebroer - Kind van de Duivel
- Outsiders & The Darkraver x Jebroer - Helicopter
- Paul Elstak - Luv U More (Da Tweekaz Remix / Gammer Edit)
- Dune - Hardcore Vibes (The Viper Edit)
- Dune - Can't Stop Raving (The Viper & Evil Activities Remix)
- Da Tweekaz - Little Red Riding Hood
- Endymion & Bass Chaserz - Dance With The Wolves
- Frequencerz & Tartaros ft. Mc Jeff - Wolfpack
- The Pitcher ft. Slim Shore - This Is Who We Are
- Showtek - We Live For The Music (Noisecontrollers Remix)
- Frontliner - Weekend Warriors (Defqon.1 Anthem 2013)
- Faithless - Insomnia
- D-Block & S-te-Fan - Takin' Off (2014 Edit)
- Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)
- Zatox & Le Shuuk - Basswall
- Ran-D - Zombie
- Warface & Frequencerz - Menace (D-Sturb Remix)
- Frequencerz & Bass Chaserz - Renegades
- Neroz - Pinsir
- Break Zero - 1 2 3 4
- Celine Dion - My Heart Will Go On (Titanic OST)
- Endymion - Gladiator
- Furyan & Angerfist - HOAX
- Nosferatu & Evil Activities - Sanctity Inside
- Evil Activities & DJ Mad Dog - 911
- DJ J.D.A. - Voel Je Die Bass (N-Vitral Quick Edit)
- Project Omeaga - Prednison Attack (N-Vitral Remix)
- AngerNoizer - De Moeder
- Hellfish - I'm Not Leaving
- Art Of Fighters - Goodbye (See You Next Time)
- Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman - Time To Say Goodbye (Con Te Partirò)
