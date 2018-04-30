Home Video
Kris Kross Amsterdam (DJ-set) | Live op 538Koningsdag 2018
Kris Kross Amsterdam (DJ-set) | Live op 538Koningsdag 2018

Kris Kross Amsterdam @ 538 Koningsdag 2018

  • Gotye ft. Kimbra - Somebody That I Used To Know
  • Cheat Codes & Kris Kross Amsterdam - SEX (TV Noise Remix)
  • Stromae - Alors On Danse (Dubdogz Remake)
  • Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know
  • Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay
  • w/ Ummet Ozcan ft. Ambush - Bombjack
  • Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (ID Remix)
  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana (ID Remix)
  • Dua Lipa - New Rules (ID Remix)
  • Marshmello & Selena Gomez - Wolves (Jake Wolfe Remix)
  • Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It
  • w/ ID - ID
  • Flo Rida ft. T-Pain - Low
  • w/ Rune RK - Calabria
  • w/ Obek ft. MC Ambush - Craissy (Acapella)
  • w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
  • w/ Hardwell & Quintino - Woest
  • TUJAMO & Sidney Samson - Riverside (Reloaded)
  • w/ David Guetta & Afrojack ft. Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money (Acapella)
  • Calvin Harris - C.U.B.A
  • w/ Disclosure ft. Sam Smith - Latch (Acapella)
  • w/ MAKJ & Henry Fong - Encore (Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
  • w/ Garmiani ft. Walshy Fire - Voodoo
  • O.T. Genasis - CoCo
  • Queen - We Will Rock You
  • w/ Party Favor - Bust 'Em (Acapella)
  • w/ Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux - Ibetchu
  • FeestDJRuud - Follow Da Leada
  • Party Animals - Have You Ever Been Mellow
  • Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up

