Kris Kross Amsterdam (DJ-set) | Live op 538Koningsdag 2018
Kris Kross Amsterdam @ 538 Koningsdag 2018
- Gotye ft. Kimbra - Somebody That I Used To Know
- Cheat Codes & Kris Kross Amsterdam - SEX (TV Noise Remix)
- Stromae - Alors On Danse (Dubdogz Remake)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know
- Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay
- w/ Ummet Ozcan ft. Ambush - Bombjack
- Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse (ID Remix)
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana (ID Remix)
- Dua Lipa - New Rules (ID Remix)
- Marshmello & Selena Gomez - Wolves (Jake Wolfe Remix)
- Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It
- w/ ID - ID
- Flo Rida ft. T-Pain - Low
- w/ Rune RK - Calabria
- w/ Obek ft. MC Ambush - Craissy (Acapella)
- w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
- w/ Hardwell & Quintino - Woest
- TUJAMO & Sidney Samson - Riverside (Reloaded)
- w/ David Guetta & Afrojack ft. Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money (Acapella)
- Calvin Harris - C.U.B.A
- w/ Disclosure ft. Sam Smith - Latch (Acapella)
- w/ MAKJ & Henry Fong - Encore (Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
- w/ Garmiani ft. Walshy Fire - Voodoo
- O.T. Genasis - CoCo
- Queen - We Will Rock You
- w/ Party Favor - Bust 'Em (Acapella)
- w/ Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux - Ibetchu
- FeestDJRuud - Follow Da Leada
- Party Animals - Have You Ever Been Mellow
- Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up
