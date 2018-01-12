Major Lazer - (Full Set) Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Major Lazer @ Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017
- Major Lazer ft. Bunji Garlin vs. KANDY ft. Mina - Throw Dem Up vs. Initiator (Deville Edit)
- w/ Knife Party - LRAD
- Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber & MØ - Cold Water (Afrojack Remix)
- Jack Ü ft. Justin Bieber - Where Are Ü Now
- Major Lazer ft. Travis Scott & Camila Cabello & Quavo - Know No Better
- w/ Major Lazer ft. Travis Scott & Camila Cabello & Quavo - Know No Better (Doobious Remix)
- Kendrick Lamar - Humble
- w/ ID - ID
- GTA & Diplo - Boy Oh Boy
- Major Lazer ft. Nasty C & Ice Prince & Patoranking & Jidenna - Particula
- Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Major Lazer Remix)
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On
- Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye)
- Major Lazer ft. Vybz Kartel - Pon De Floor (Afrojack Version)
- Diplo ft. MØ - Get It Right
- Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG - Light It Up (Remix)
- w/ Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Acapella)
- w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
- Zombie Nation vs. Bingo Player & Uberjak'd - Zombie Rattle (Apocalypto & Jebu Rework)
- w/ Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal - Jump
- KANDY - Fudge It
