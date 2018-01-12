Home Video
Major Lazer - (Full Set) Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Concerti

Major Lazer - (Full Set) Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Major Lazer @ Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017

  1. Major Lazer ft. Bunji Garlin vs. KANDY ft. Mina - Throw Dem Up vs. Initiator (Deville Edit)
  2. w/ Knife Party - LRAD
  3. Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber & MØ - Cold Water (Afrojack Remix)
  4. Jack Ü ft. Justin Bieber - Where Are Ü Now
  5. Major Lazer ft. Travis Scott & Camila Cabello & Quavo - Know No Better
  6. w/ Major Lazer ft. Travis Scott & Camila Cabello & Quavo - Know No Better (Doobious Remix)
  7. Kendrick Lamar - Humble
  8. w/ ID - ID
  9. GTA & Diplo - Boy Oh Boy
  10. Major Lazer ft. Nasty C & Ice Prince & Patoranking & Jidenna - Particula
  11. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Major Lazer Remix)
  12. Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On
  13. Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye)
  14. Major Lazer ft. Vybz Kartel - Pon De Floor (Afrojack Version)
  15. Diplo ft. MØ - Get It Right
  16. Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG - Light It Up (Remix)
  17. w/ Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Acapella)
  18. w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
  19. Zombie Nation vs. Bingo Player & Uberjak'd - Zombie Rattle (Apocalypto & Jebu Rework)
  20. w/ Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal - Jump
  21. KANDY - Fudge It

