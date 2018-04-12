QAPITAL 2018 | Rebelion & Malice

♫ This video features the following tracks:

01. Rebelion ft John Harris - Empire

02. O.B.I - Girls love techno (Malice 2018 FREE EDIT)

03. Rebelion - Lockdown

04. Malice & Luminite - Death Destruction

05. Rebelion - Sempiternal

06. Malice - Brutalized

07. E-force & Deetox - Rawness (Rebelion Remix)

08. Malice - Psykoshit x Riot Shift - Engage (Malice MASHUP)

09. Rebelion ft Mc Livid - Armageddon

10. Malice & Thyron - Beat To You death

11. Rebelion - Revelation

12. Malice & Unkind - Prefix For Death

13. Rebelion & Warface - Detonated

14. Malice & D-Sturb - Drop ‘em Down

15. Rebelion & Malice - Confronting Violence

16. Warface x Malice x Rooler - Watch Your Back

17. Rebelion - Rise Again

18. Rooler - Tormento (Malice Remix)

19. Rebelion ft Sovereign King - Wall of Death

19. Freestyle x Tymon - Bolt Cutter x Sei2re - Partystarter (Malice MASHUP)

20. Rebelion - Dead Wrong (Live edit)

21. Andy The Core - Undisputed

22. Sefa & Rooler - Survive The Streets