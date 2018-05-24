Home Video
Virtual Self @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (circuitGROUNDS)
Concerti

Virtual Self @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (circuitGROUNDS)

Virtual Self @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (circuitGROUNDS)

  • Deapmash - Halcyon (Virtual Self Remix)
  • Virtual Self - Ghost Voices
  • w/ Virtual Self - Ghost Voices (Raito Remix)
  • w/ Asagaoaudio - Ring And Portrait
  • Pryda - Stay With Me
  • Lamont - Titanic (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Spektre - Another Life (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Dutch Force - Deadline (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Silvertear - So Deep (Perfect Sphere Remix)
  • Ayla - Ayla (Taucher Remix)
  • KayCee - Escape (Electro Mix)
  • Misjah & Groovehead - Trippin Out
  • Voodoo & Serano - Blood Is Pumpin'
  • ID - ID
  • Yves Deruyter - Back To Earth (Rave Mix)
  • Bôa - Duvet (Scummv Remix / Virtual Self Edit)
  • Ian Van Dahl ft. Marsha - Castles In The Sky
  • Virtual Self - a.i.ngel (Become God)
  • ID - ID
  • Cherry Moon Trax - The House Of House
  • Otira - Take Me (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Outphase - Quasar (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Outblast - Master's Symphony
  • The Reactor & Raoul meets Impulse Factory - Hardcore Will Never Die (DJ Paul Remix)
  • Virtual Self - Ghost Voices (technic_Angel Remix)
  • Technical Itch vs. Kemal - The Calling (Virtual Self Edit)
  • DE-SIRE - SP-TRIP MACHINE ~Jungle Mix~ (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Current Value - Tremor (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Virtual Self - Particle Arts
  • Concord Dawn - Take Me Away (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Gammer - Nostalgia (Virtual Self Edit)
  • I:Gor - Game Tight (Virtual Self Edit)
  • I:Gor - Devil Has A Name (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Current Value - Mercury (Virtual Self Edit)
  • Callie Reiff & Ronaissance - Tin Machine (Empyrean Tears Remix / Virtual Self Edit)
  • Virtual Self - Eon Break

