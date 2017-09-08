Afrojack - No Tomorrow (feat. Belly, O.T. Genasis & Ricky Breaker) testo



[Intro: Belly]

Oh yes

Might just blow a whole check

Oh yes

Run up like I owe debt

Oh yes

She woke up in my old sweats

Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes

Oh yes

Might just blow a whole check

Oh yes

Run up like I owe debt

Oh yes

She woke up in my old sweats

Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes

Wake up every morning

Thank God for another day

I roll it up, light it up, hit the blunt and take the pain away



[Chorus: Belly]

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow



[Verse 1: Belly]

Told her come get high in my location

Throw it back and put that shit in rotation

Tryin' knock me down just like it's probation

Beatin' no cases

Cracking cold cases

Talkin' like a freak, I know you ain't one

I know what you came for

You know where I came from

Money talkin' but they ain't saying nothing

Ballin' like they the one

Million on my day one



[Chorus: Belly]

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow



[Verse 2: O.T. Genasis]

O.T

I bought a Double R

I bought a new chain

I bought a new house

I bought a new ring

Got me a check, a check, a check

I'm feelin' so cool man

All of these rappers wish they me

But they need [?]

I love a white girl

She drive me so crazy

Smokin' on all this weed, it got me so lazy

Always knew that I'd be a star

Just like a Mercedes

All of these whips in my front yard

But I'm like, "Fuck slavery"

Livin' my life today, hatin' on me, better pray

No [?], day after day after day

Caught me a case, beat the charge

Now I'm back in the street

Jury lit, now I'm froze

[?]



[Chorus: Belly]

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow

We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow