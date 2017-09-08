Afrojack - No Tomorrow
77 condivisioni
Afrojack - No Tomorrow (feat. Belly, O.T. Genasis & Ricky Breaker) testo
[Intro: Belly]
Oh yes
Might just blow a whole check
Oh yes
Run up like I owe debt
Oh yes
She woke up in my old sweats
Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes
Oh yes
Might just blow a whole check
Oh yes
Run up like I owe debt
Oh yes
She woke up in my old sweats
Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes
Wake up every morning
Thank God for another day
I roll it up, light it up, hit the blunt and take the pain away
[Chorus: Belly]
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
[Verse 1: Belly]
Told her come get high in my location
Throw it back and put that shit in rotation
Tryin' knock me down just like it's probation
Beatin' no cases
Cracking cold cases
Talkin' like a freak, I know you ain't one
I know what you came for
You know where I came from
Money talkin' but they ain't saying nothing
Ballin' like they the one
Million on my day one
[Chorus: Belly]
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
[Verse 2: O.T. Genasis]
O.T
I bought a Double R
I bought a new chain
I bought a new house
I bought a new ring
Got me a check, a check, a check
I'm feelin' so cool man
All of these rappers wish they me
But they need [?]
I love a white girl
She drive me so crazy
Smokin' on all this weed, it got me so lazy
Always knew that I'd be a star
Just like a Mercedes
All of these whips in my front yard
But I'm like, "Fuck slavery"
Livin' my life today, hatin' on me, better pray
No [?], day after day after day
Caught me a case, beat the charge
Now I'm back in the street
Jury lit, now I'm froze
[?]
[Chorus: Belly]
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
We gettin' lit just like there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow, like there's no tomorrow
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoLil Krem - Disco D'oro guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Quante Volte: ascolta l'audio ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Come nelle favole: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoGabry Ponte - Tu sei (feat. Danti): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMax Gazzè - Mentre Dormi: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs