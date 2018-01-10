Alesso & Anitta - Is That For Me (3LAU Remix)

Alesso - Is That for Me testo



[Intro]

Is that for me?



[Verse 1]

Oooh, come a little bit closer

Come and get a little piece of mine, yea

Let me, take over

Nothing wrong with feeling right

Oh no, don’t be selfish

It's getting late look at the time

Been thinking 'bout it all day

What we gon' do about it tonight?



[Pre-Chorus]

Up against the wall, up against the wall

No holding back now

No tapping out now

No turning back now

Catching feelings no, catching feelings no

Let's go away now

Savor the taste now

Wanna know now...



[Break]

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Is that for me?





[Verse 2]

Oooh, lemme back up on it

Hold on we going for a ride, yea

'Ready know you want it

Know you wanna take all my time

But you can't be stingy

Gotta gimme gimme what I like

Been thinking 'bout it all day

What we gon' do tonight?



[Pre-Chorus]

Up against the wall, up against the wall

No holding back now (oh no)

No tapping out now (oh no)

No turning back now

Catching feelings no, catching feelings no

Let's go away now

Savor the taste now

Wanna know now...



[Break]

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Is that for me?



[Break]

Is that for me?

Is that for me?

Is that for me?