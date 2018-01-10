Alesso & Anitta - Is That For Me (3LAU Remix)
[Intro]
Is that for me?
[Verse 1]
Oooh, come a little bit closer
Come and get a little piece of mine, yea
Let me, take over
Nothing wrong with feeling right
Oh no, don’t be selfish
It's getting late look at the time
Been thinking 'bout it all day
What we gon' do about it tonight?
[Pre-Chorus]
Up against the wall, up against the wall
No holding back now
No tapping out now
No turning back now
Catching feelings no, catching feelings no
Let's go away now
Savor the taste now
Wanna know now...
[Break]
Is that for me?
Is that for me?
Is that for me?
[Verse 2]
Oooh, lemme back up on it
Hold on we going for a ride, yea
'Ready know you want it
Know you wanna take all my time
But you can't be stingy
Gotta gimme gimme what I like
Been thinking 'bout it all day
What we gon' do tonight?
[Pre-Chorus]
Up against the wall, up against the wall
No holding back now (oh no)
No tapping out now (oh no)
No turning back now
Catching feelings no, catching feelings no
Let's go away now
Savor the taste now
Wanna know now...
[Break]
Is that for me?
Is that for me?
Is that for me?
[Break]
Is that for me?
Is that for me?
Is that for me?
